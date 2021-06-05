June 5, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

Abhishek Banerjee: Trinamool All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, Abhishek Mukul resigns

2 min read
10 mins ago admin


#Kolkata: Abhishek Banerjee was inaugurated in the post left by Mukul Roy. Abhishek is the all-India secretary of the party directly from the Trinamool youth leader. In other words, from today onwards, there is no obstacle to officially call him the second-in-command of the grassroots. Apart from giving big posts to Abhishek, there has been a massive organizational reshuffle in the grassroots.

Mamata Banerjee, the leader of this first party, sat in a meeting with ministers, MLAs and MLAs after everyone was assured of victory in the elections. Abhishek Bandopadhyay, Firhad Hakim, Perth Chatterjee, Subrata Bokshi, Shobhandev Chatterjee, Saugat Roy and Prashant Kishore were also present at the meeting. In all, the post of president has been reshuffled in 9 districts. Kunal Ghosh is the state secretary of the party. Kakli Ghosh Dastidar has been made the president of the All India Women’s Trinamool.

In today’s meeting, Mamata Banerjee explained the bird’s eye view of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

2 min read

Dilip is not in the meeting called! Soumitra Khan on the way to Sujata BJP?

3 hours ago admin
2 min read

The price of onion is bringing tears to my eyes! 10 rupees increased in one day, fear of further increase!

6 hours ago admin
2 min read

Prashant Kishore in his glory again, today is the debut of any grassroots youth leader! The speculation is extreme

7 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Missed Stories

2 min read

Abhishek Banerjee: Trinamool All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, Abhishek Mukul resigns

10 mins ago admin
2 min read

Dilip is not in the meeting called! Soumitra Khan on the way to Sujata BJP?

3 hours ago admin
2 min read

The price of onion is bringing tears to my eyes! 10 rupees increased in one day, fear of further increase!

6 hours ago admin
2 min read

Prashant Kishore in his glory again, today is the debut of any grassroots youth leader! The speculation is extreme

7 hours ago admin

Contact Us

Email:- [email protected]
Griveance Cell :- [email protected]

Contact:-6291968677/7278384015

Copyright © All rights reserved by The Times Of Bengal | Newsphere by AF themes.