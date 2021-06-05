Abhishek Banerjee: Trinamool All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, Abhishek Mukul resigns

#Kolkata: Abhishek Banerjee was inaugurated in the post left by Mukul Roy. Abhishek is the all-India secretary of the party directly from the Trinamool youth leader. In other words, from today onwards, there is no obstacle to officially call him the second-in-command of the grassroots. Apart from giving big posts to Abhishek, there has been a massive organizational reshuffle in the grassroots.

Mamata Banerjee, the leader of this first party, sat in a meeting with ministers, MLAs and MLAs after everyone was assured of victory in the elections. Abhishek Bandopadhyay, Firhad Hakim, Perth Chatterjee, Subrata Bokshi, Shobhandev Chatterjee, Saugat Roy and Prashant Kishore were also present at the meeting. In all, the post of president has been reshuffled in 9 districts. Kunal Ghosh is the state secretary of the party. Kakli Ghosh Dastidar has been made the president of the All India Women’s Trinamool.

In today’s meeting, Mamata Banerjee explained the bird’s eye view of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.