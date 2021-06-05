June 5, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

Dilip is not in the meeting called! Soumitra Khan on the way to Sujata BJP?

2 min read
7 mins ago admin


#Kolkata: BJP MP Soumitra Khan left the party’s WhatsApp group in Bankura. Soumitra has even left the district media cell group. This is not the end, Soumitra Khan is not present at the organizational meeting called by Dilip Ghosh. The speculation surrounding his three decisions is extreme. Naturally, the question arises, did Soumitra Khan start playing the tune this time? He is going to leave the BJP and become a pathfinder of Sujata?

The incident started on Friday afternoon. On the same day, today’s organizational meeting was first announced in the WhatsApp group of the district. Soumitra Khan left the group shortly after. Soumitra Khan, however, wants to explain that this group left is a result of sheer negligence. He reminds me of what happened when he left the group. Soumitra claims that many groups have to be handled, so inadvertently such minor ‘mistakes’ are made. It is not accepted, but why not decide to go to the meeting?

This time Soumitra Khan did not suppress his anger. He made it clear that Bankura MP Subhash Sarkar was invited to attend the meeting but was not invited. He expected to receive this message officially. Of course, Soumitra Khan also talks about following the lockdown rules.

According to Soumitra Khan, the record margin has come to his area. In this situation, he does not want to get involved in any unnecessary dispute with the ruling party. Soumitra Khan boycotted the meeting to accept the administrative decision of the lockdown. But even if he says so, there is no room for doubt that he may be on the list of dissidents, according to political observers.

The BJP took control of the damage after receiving the relevant news. The state BJP general secretary organization Amitabh Chakraborty has called in Hastings. But it is difficult to estimate how much water will be soaked in it. Because the roots of the disease are very deep.



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

2 min read

The price of onion is bringing tears to my eyes! 10 rupees increased in one day, fear of further increase!

3 hours ago admin
2 min read

Prashant Kishore in his glory again, today is the debut of any grassroots youth leader! The speculation is extreme

5 hours ago admin
1 min read

It is raining in the state on this very day, said IMDB– News18 Bengali

5 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Missed Stories

2 min read

Dilip is not in the meeting called! Soumitra Khan on the way to Sujata BJP?

7 mins ago admin
2 min read

The price of onion is bringing tears to my eyes! 10 rupees increased in one day, fear of further increase!

3 hours ago admin
2 min read

Prashant Kishore in his glory again, today is the debut of any grassroots youth leader! The speculation is extreme

5 hours ago admin
1 min read

It is raining in the state on this very day, said IMDB– News18 Bengali

5 hours ago admin

Contact Us

Email:- [email protected]
Griveance Cell :- [email protected]

Contact:-6291968677/7278384015

Copyright © All rights reserved by The Times Of Bengal | Newsphere by AF themes.