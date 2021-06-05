June 5, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

How much importance of Anger Management during pandemic

2 min read
2 hours ago admin
Gurgaon: Amidst lockdown, crumbling market and work-from-home due to pandemic, most of us are working under extreme pressure and tight deadlines along with responsibilities at home. And in this situation anger is an uninvited guest, which is not only leading to strained relationships but also taking toll on one’s health.
To tackle this anger and its related issues, experts from all across the country held a virtual talk show ‘Guftagu’ and the topic was ‘Anger Management’ where they discussed at length the causes, effects, and management of anger.
The talk show Guftagu is a part of Carnival of hope’, organized by DEEP, which saw the participation of more than 700 Parental Coaches from all over the country and series of events – storytelling, parental talks,  family engagement program, summer camp, and others.
Isha Singh, founder of Mini Miracles’ learning platform for kids, parenting coach, and an NLP practitioner, who hosted the show said “The talk show was congregation of anger management experts and the audience attended it from the comfort of their living rooms without spending a single penny”.
During the talk show, the experts suggested three formulas – HALTED (hunger, anger, loneliness, tired, emotion, disappointment) which could be triggering your anger. “TSA (Thought, speak and action) as a way to vent out anger and FILTER (Find the why, identify, lead your way, troll your brain, eternal talks, reinvent yourself) to manage the anger,” said Singh.
Manish Sharma, founder, and director of DEEP, said the session was extremely helpful for the audience as experts spoke about approaches, strategies and mindset which are required to control the anger.The anger management expert Monalisa Kar, happiness and parenting coach Roshni Shukla and counselor and sound healer Vishakha Goyal were key speakers during the talk show. And Sandhya Lal was the co host of the show.

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

2 min read

Hulladek Recycling launches plastic and electronic waste collection drive on the occasion of World Environment Day

1 hour ago admin
3 min read

Satiate your taste buds with some appealing combo meals from TRIBE Cafe

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

After Shuvrangshu-Soumitra, this time Prabir Ghoshal is out of tune! Dilip Ghosh does not know the news of abortion

3 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Missed Stories

2 min read

Mamata’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee made TMC general secretary

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

Hulladek Recycling launches plastic and electronic waste collection drive on the occasion of World Environment Day

1 hour ago admin
3 min read

Satiate your taste buds with some appealing combo meals from TRIBE Cafe

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

How much importance of Anger Management during pandemic

2 hours ago admin

Contact Us

Email:- [email protected]
Griveance Cell :- [email protected]

Contact:-6291968677/7278384015

Copyright © All rights reserved by The Times Of Bengal | Newsphere by AF themes.