Hulladek Recycling launches plastic and electronic waste collection drive on the occasion of World Environment Day

Moving forward on its mission to create awareness about the importance of recycling and environment sustainability, Kolkata based e-waste and plastic waste management company Hulladek Recycling has launched a collection drive for plastic and electronic waste in the city under the theme “Kya aapke ghar Hulladek wala aata hai?” ahead of World Environment Day in order to create awareness about the importance of plastic waste management in today’s life.

Under the Campaign, Hulladek is collecting both plastic and e-waste from doorstep on the occasion of World Environment Day. Hulladek is reaching out to houses across the city with a message on the importance of proper disposal of e-waste and plastic waste and how it helps clean up and maintain the environment.

Nandan Mall, Founder, Hulladek Recycling said, “Hulladek Recycling is Eastern India’s initiative to make this world a greener place by establishing proper channels of waste collection and disposal. Embedded in the evergreen mantra of Reuse, Reduce and Recycle, Hulladek is on a quest to make India waste-free. With over 150 pick-ups from households in a month, Hulladek aims to reach out to more and more people to inculcate the habit of recycling. Hulladek Recycling has collected and recycled over 2 million kgs of electronic and electrical waste from across the country.”

Hulladek Recycling, incorporated in 2014, is an e-waste and plastic waste management company that collects and channelizes electronic and plastic waste to authorized recyclers. In 2021, Hulladek ventured into plastic waste management. The organization is headquartered in Kolkata and has offices in Bhubaneswar, Jamshedpur, Dimapur, Kohima, Agartala, Darjeeling, Shillong, Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kakinada and Bardoli.