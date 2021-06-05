Mamata’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee made TMC general secretary

In a major development in the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee was on Saturday appointed its national general secretary. Mr. Banerjee, nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, was heading the party’s youth wing and the post of national general secretary was held by senior leader Subrata Bakshi.

Mr. Banerjee, 33, was the only star campaigner of the party after Ms. Banerjee in the recent Assembly polls that saw the defeat of the BJP. He played a crucial role in engaging Prashant Kishor and his organisation IPAC for the polls.

Senior party leader Subrata Mukherjee said, “Abhishek has fulfilled the responsibilities that were given to him. He has scored 100 out of 100 and that is why he has been given the new responsibility”.

Partha Chatterjee, another senior party leader, made the announcement after a meeting of the working committee and core committee of the party. Actor Sayoni Ghosh has been appointed head of the party’s youth wing, Lok Sabha member Kakuli Ghosh Dastidar head of the women’s wing and Rajya Sabha member head of the trade union wing.

One party one post

The TMC also changed presidents of several districts, keeping the policy of one person one party.

“Today, the All India Trinamool Congress takes a new step towards effective leadership. Going forward, we shall be committed towards being #OnePersonOnePost party. Once again, our commitment to serve the people of India in the best way possible, remains top priority,” the party tweeted from its official handle.

During the meeting, the issue of leaders from the BJP who want to return to the TMC was also discussed. TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said the issue required a policy decision of the higher-ups. He, however said that several leaders from the BJP were in communication with the party.

BJP leader Prabir Ghosal has expressed displeasure that senior party leadership did not contact him after death of his mother. He joined the BJP before the Assembly polls and contested and lost from Uttarpara.