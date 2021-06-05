Prashant Kishore in his glory again, today is the debut of any grassroots youth leader! The speculation is extreme

#Kolkata: Today, a grassroots youth leader is going to make his debut at the all-India level. There is a lot of speculation about who he is, what position he is going to get. According to party sources, state presidents may change in some districts. Mamata Banerjee will take the final decision on this issue today. Besides, it is noteworthy that there may be a major reshuffle in the state-district-youth-student organization today Veteran Prashant Kishore will be present at this meeting today. What will be his next role will be determined from this meeting, there will be interest in this.

According to sources, Mamata Banerjee can decide the strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha vote from today’s meeting. According to sources, the party may adopt a one-man, one-person policy in today’s meeting. District President of North 24 Parganas Jyotipriya Mallick. Who is a minister at once. Pulak Roy, rural president of Howrah district He is again a Ph.D. Minister. Arup Roy in Howrah. He is a minister at the same time. Organizational responsibility on the other hand. East Midnapore District President Soumen Mohapatra. He is also a minister and an organizer. Biplob Mitra, he is the president of South Dinajpur district. On the other hand, he is a member of the state cabinet this time. According to sources, there are indications that all these district presidents may be replaced. However, inside the party, even if new people are brought in many places, they will also be in organizational responsibilities in more than one place.

In many places, the responsibility of the youth can increase today. However, everything will depend on the next Lok Sabha vote in 2024 is their main goal. Besides, the results of districts like Siliguri-Alipurduar-Kochbihar may be reviewed in today’s meeting. The Trinamool Congress announced the message of being on the side of the people, on the side of the people, while announcing the manifesto for the Assembly polls. The team is happy with the cowardly situation at first, and the enthusiasm with which the party workers have worked their way up in the aftermath of Cyclone Yas. Mamata Banerjee is going to give this message once again on this day. However, in today’s meeting, Mamata Banerjee will have a direct discussion with the members of the executive committee, but Mamata Banerjee will have a virtual talk with the rest.