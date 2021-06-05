Satiate your taste buds with some appealing combo meals from TRIBE Cafe

It is truism to say that the pandemic has had devastating consequences all over the world and has changed our lives in so many ways. With the ongoing lockdown the dine-in section of all the restaurants in the city has been closed, but keeping the spirit high the food delivery services are open. TRIBE Cafe, situated at Golpark, has launched its appealing combo meals to stay connected with its patrons.

TRIBE Cafe’s combo meals are a super combination of flavors, textures, and spices and their food is imbued with love — a particularly needed feeling during the pandemic.

Ms. Shilpa Chakraborty, Mr. Sanjay Roy Chowdhury and Mr. Pinaki Ranjan Ghosh, Co-Founders of TRIBE, said, “We at TRIBE Cafe felt that in these trying times why not offer some goodies from our Kitchen to our patrons all bundled together. We see that when a bundled meal is offered, these menu items are made more salient to the consumer and consequently it is more appealing and easier to select a ‘No. 3’ rather than choosing each item individually. Our findings show people like smaller portions as opposed to one large meal but in varied types. Combo meals draw heavy traffic from young adults and families as they can enjoy a variety without much effort. Creating experiences is everything to us. We are also taking utmost care for the safety of our customers, by following existing covid protocols.”

The combos features takeout feasts like Batter Fried Fish (Basa) with tartar sauce + Grilled chicken with potatoes + Brownie; Batter Fried Fish (Basa) with tartar sauce + Chicken Stroganoff + Brownie; Batter Fried Fish (Basa) with tartar sauce + Grilled Fish (Basa) with garlic bread + Brownie; Batter Fried Fish (Basa) with tartar sauce + Grilled Fish (Bhetki) with garlic bread + Brownie; Chicken Popcorn+ Spicy Noodles+ Salad+ Brownie; Chicken Popcorn+ Spicy Noodles+ Salad+ Brownie; Chicken Popcorn+ Barbeque Chicken & Fried Rice+ Salad+ Brownie; Chicken Popcorn+ Mexican Chicken & Fried Rice+ Salad+ Brownie; Chicken Popcorn+ Chilly Lime Chicken & Fried Rice+ Salad+ Brownie; These Combo meals from TRIBE Cafe offers delicious food for families, friends and loved ones at an affordable price range of Rupees 320-420 plus GST depending on which combo meals one orders. Customers can either order it from them directly or via Swiggy and Zomato. The operational timing is from 11 am to 10 pm.

The combos are available at TRIBE Cafe for the whole month of June. So what are you waiting for? Try these combos from TRIBE Cafe today and enjoy it with your family and friends.

Address-67, Gol Park, Ballygunge Gardens, Gariahat, Kolkata, West Bengal 700019, Call – 7044159121