June 5, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

Sayani Ghosh- Sayani Ghosh got the responsibility of the young grassroots, the award for hard work

2 min read
5 mins ago admin


#Kolkata: Hard work is inevitable. Saini Ghosh got the evidence in hand. Saini was defeated in the Asansol South constituency in the Assembly elections. But self-confidence did not falter. This time, in recognition of his hard work, Saini was given the post of youth grassroots president. In other words, when Abhishek Banerjee rose to the level of an all-India leader, Saini, who is full of youth, is being inaugurated in his place.

Not only Saini but also the organizational reshuffle of the Trinamool Congress was seen on this day and it was seen that the party leader was giving importance to the youth. He wants young people to get up and sit down. That is why Ritubrata Banerjee and Raj Chakraborty are also important. On this day Raj Chakraborty was nominated as the Cultural President of the Trinamool. Ritubrata Banerjee has got the post of state president of ITTUC. In all, 9 organizational changes have taken place in the grassroots. The balance has been kept between the young and the old. In this reshuffle, Mamata Banerjee is trying to separate the clear party and the administration.

Mamata Banerjee gave a clear message to the party leaders in this day’s meeting. His clear instruction is to work from the side of the people. No minister can use his red light car. He reminds us that the flood is coming. He told party leaders to take to the streets on the day of the disaster. Mamata’s instructions are not to write on social media.



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

2 min read

Abhishek Banerjee: Trinamool All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, Abhishek Mukul resigns

40 mins ago admin
2 min read

Dilip is not in the meeting called! Soumitra Khan on the way to Sujata BJP?

3 hours ago admin
2 min read

The price of onion is bringing tears to my eyes! 10 rupees increased in one day, fear of further increase!

6 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Missed Stories

2 min read

Sayani Ghosh- Sayani Ghosh got the responsibility of the young grassroots, the award for hard work

5 mins ago admin
2 min read

Abhishek Banerjee: Trinamool All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, Abhishek Mukul resigns

40 mins ago admin
2 min read

Dilip is not in the meeting called! Soumitra Khan on the way to Sujata BJP?

3 hours ago admin
2 min read

The price of onion is bringing tears to my eyes! 10 rupees increased in one day, fear of further increase!

6 hours ago admin

Contact Us

Email:- [email protected]
Griveance Cell :- [email protected]

Contact:-6291968677/7278384015

Copyright © All rights reserved by The Times Of Bengal | Newsphere by AF themes.