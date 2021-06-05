The monsoon will enter the northeastern Indian states in the next 24 hours

The depression will form in the North Bay next Friday. The monsoon in Bengal is due to this depression. The monsoon will enter most districts of West Bengal between Saturday and Sunday, June 12 and 13. Not only West Bengal but also Bihar, Orissa, Jharkhand, Sikkim and even Chhattisgarh are likely to receive heavy rains due to low pressure. Rains have already started in Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh, northeastern Indian states and will increase in the next few days. Monsoon winds will enter the northeastern Indian states by Sunday.