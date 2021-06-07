Abhishek Banerjee gives reply to BJP ‘Family system is better than filth’, Abhishek responds to BJP’s sarcasm – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: He was targeted along with Mamata Banerjee during the election campaign by Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and other BJP leaders. The finger was pointed at the family system Abhishek Banerjee has been appointed as the party’s all-India general secretary following a landslide victory in the polls. But even after that, the theory of familism is being challenged behind the re-emergence of the BJP camp. BJP leader Amit Malviya also tweeted mocking Abhishek’s new role On this day, Abhishek replied to this complaint about family system Citing the example of family system within the BJP, he replied, “Family system is better than filth.”

Abhishek has challenged the BJP leaders about family system He said the Center should enact legislation on the condition that no more than one person from any family can enter politics or hold public office. In that case, he will resign first Abhishek said, ‘Are you talking about family system? Someone’s son is a MLA, someone’s son is an MP, someone’s son is a minister Why are you so confused, worried? So how many of those who have broken up the other party have benefited from the family system? Remove them first The home minister and the joint secretary of the BCCI are from the same family I am an MP, but I do not want to be a minister for the next 20 years Can Joy Shah openly say that he does not want to be BCCI president in the next 20 years? I challenge you politely. ‘

Abhishek added sarcastically, “On the one hand, the Trinamool is saying that there is a party that does not exist outside Bengal. Again, there is no end to their worries about my new responsibilities The only political party in the grassroots country that has introduced the one person, one post policy What other political party has been able to take such a bold decision? We are trying to go in the right direction There were complaints about family system throughout your entire campaign People have given his answer All I can say is that it is better to have a family than to be filthy one at a time.

According to political observers, after the defeat of the BJP in the Bengal elections, Mamata Banerjee’s acceptance in the all-India field has increased significantly. Even Mamata Banerjee’s name is being heard as the UPA chairperson There is no better time to use this opportunity before the 2024 polls to expand to other states. And in that case young face debut will also play an important role The way Abhishek has led the state’s elections from the front, despite the storms of Modi-Shah attacks, has given him a sense of political consequences. Besides, thinking of creating the next generation of the party, the Chief Minister wants to create more new faces with Abhishek When Mamata Banerjee is busy managing the government and administration, Abhishek will be able to focus on strengthening the organization. As a result, it will be easier to keep a balance between the party and the administration As a result, no matter what the opposition says, the Trinamool leader has handed over the responsibility to the right people at the right time.