As many as 20 people were killed in a thunderstorm in the southern district at noon. lightning kills 20 in west bengal on 7th june– News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: It was dark at night. Then lightning and rain started in several districts of South Bengal. Due to which there is a lot of relief from the intense heat. However, 20 people of the state have so far died tragically due to the thunderstorms. Massive thunderstorms occurred in Murshidabad, Chandrakona, Hughli, Bahrampur, Navadwip, Khanakul, Tarkeshwar, Goghat and Raghunathganj.

Five people were electrocuted by lightning while working on a field in Mirzapur Naoda area of ​​Raghunathganj police station in Murshidabad district. Several others were injured. They were admitted to Jangipur Hospital. They were struck by lightning while working in the field on Monday afternoon and were electrocuted and seriously injured. The deceased were identified as Duryodhan Das, 35, Mazaharul Sheikh, 18, Hannan Sheikh, Sunil Das and Saddam Sheikh. Police recovered the body and sent it to the morgue of Jangipur Sub-Divisional Hospital for autopsy. The injured are being treated at Jangipur Sub-Divisional Specialty Hospital. The incident has cast a shadow over the show. Another died in a lightning strike at Suti police station. Abhijit Biswas, 40, and Prahlad Murari, 42, were killed in a lightning strike at Banjetia in Bahrampur. They were struck by lightning while walking on the road.

A man named Arun Mandal (40) died in a lightning strike in Jara area of ​​Chandrakona. According to local sources, Arun Mandal is a farmer by profession. While sifting sesame seeds next to the house, he was suddenly injured by lightning. When the locals took him to Kshirpai Rural Hospital, the doctor declared him dead. A woman named Archana Roy (35) died in a lightning strike in Hiradharpur area of ​​Chandrakona.

Heavy rain with thunderstorms at various places in Hooghly. A man named Harun Rashid (40) was killed in a lightning strike in Polbar Mahanad. A woman named Sushmita Kole (32) died in a lightning strike at Nasibpur village in Hughli. The accident happened while working in the backyard. A farmer woman was killed in a lightning strike at Khanservheri village of the police station yesterday. The accident happened while working on the land. Sanjeev Samanta, 43, of Chapadanga village under Tarkeshwar police station and Dilip Ghosh, 50, of Haripal police station were killed in a lightning strike on Monday afternoon. A total of five people died in the natural disaster in the afternoon. These five people died in separate incidents. The incident casts a shadow of mourning over the area. The deceased have been identified as Hemant Guchait (42), Malvika Guchait (32), Kanai Lahari (6), Anand Roy (35) and Shishir Adhikari (72). Jyotsna Adhikari and Malti Lahari were injured. Among them Hemant and Malvika are husband and wife. Shishir and Jyotsna are husband and wife again. On the other hand, a man named Anand Roy (35) also died in a lightning strike at Narsinghbati in Goghat. It is learned that at the time of the incident, he had gone to the field next to his house to work on the land when lightning struck him.

A young man was struck by lightning while bathing in the Ganges on the new island of Nadia. The youth’s name is Madhu Das, age 35 years. According to local sources, he went to bathe at Ganga Ghat in Ranirchara of Navadwip this afternoon. At that time it started raining with lightning. At that time the young man was injured by lightning. He was later rescued by locals and taken to hospital, where doctors declared him dead.