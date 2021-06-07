BREAKING: Strong jolt before landing, plane escapes major crash in Kolkata, 3 seriously injured

#BREAKING: Strong jolt before landing, plane escapes major crash in Kolkata, 3 seriously injured1 min read
#Kolkata: The plane was rescued at Calcutta Airport for a short time. Several passengers on the plane were injured. The plane was returning from Mumbai. The injured have been admitted to a hospital along the bypass. The plane survived for a while.
According to airport sources, Vistar’s UK 75 aircraft. Landing problems due to storms and rains. The plane shook violently before landing. 3 passengers were seriously injured. Five people were slightly injured.
Details coming …
