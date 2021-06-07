June 8, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

Clash & Murder in Tollygunj: Two contractors in Tollygunge quarrel, shock from roof, tragic death

2 min read
10 mins ago admin


#Kolkata: A scuffle broke out between two metro railway workers over money to buy drugs. During the quarrel, one of the workers pushed the other and fell down and lost consciousness. He died on the way to SSKM Hospital. After receiving such allegations, the police of Regent Park Police Station has started a case under Section 304 of the Indian Penal Code, i.e. involuntary manslaughter, against the above worker. However, the accused has been absconding since the incident.

Tinkari Sheikh, a resident of Lalgola, was lying on the roof of the Taliganj metro line on Sunday afternoon. According to police sources, at that time Mursalin Sheikh, a co-worker of Tinkari, came and demanded money to buy drugs. At that time, there was a quarrel between Tinkari and Mursalin as they did not pay for the purchase of drugs. Then suddenly Mursalin pushed Tinkari. Unable to cope with the push, Tinkari fell on the roof, alleged Anisuddin Sheikh, grandfather of Tinkari. Then other workers came to the spot and saw the three lying unconscious. The three were immediately rescued and taken to SSKM Hospital where they were admitted. Tinkari died at the hospital on Monday morning.

A case of unnatural death was filed in the morning on behalf of Regent Park Police Station. Police later filed a charge of involuntary manslaughter based on the allegations of the deceased Tinkari’s grandfather. Mursalin left the area after receiving the news of Tinkari’s death. Police have started searching for him. An autopsy has already been conducted at SSKM Hospital. The police claimed that the real cause of death of Tinkari would be known after receiving the autopsy report. Tinkari has been working as a metro contractor for a long time. Many people from his village Lalgola work here. They have set up a temporary tent near the footpath in the area adjacent to Taliganj metro. Police found out that night shift work was going on now, so Tinkari was resting on the roof at noon.

Amit Sarkar

Published by:Shubhagata Dey

First published:



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

3 min read

Lightning Death Update: Death toll rises to 28 in state The Prime Minister announced compensation of Tk 2 lakh per family of the victims

21 mins ago admin
4 min read

Narada Scam: What is the future of the Narada case? The ‘question’ was also cut in the fifth day’s hearing

31 mins ago admin
4 min read

WB Lightning Death: 26 killed in lightning strike in state, Abhishek to reach home of dead within 72 hours

1 hour ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Missed Stories

2 min read

Clash & Murder in Tollygunj: Two contractors in Tollygunge quarrel, shock from roof, tragic death

10 mins ago admin
3 min read

Lightning Death Update: Death toll rises to 28 in state The Prime Minister announced compensation of Tk 2 lakh per family of the victims

21 mins ago admin
4 min read

Narada Scam: What is the future of the Narada case? The ‘question’ was also cut in the fifth day’s hearing

31 mins ago admin
4 min read

WB Lightning Death: 26 killed in lightning strike in state, Abhishek to reach home of dead within 72 hours

1 hour ago admin

Contact Us

Email:- [email protected]
Griveance Cell :- [email protected]

Contact:-6291968677/7278384015

Copyright © All rights reserved by The Times Of Bengal | Newsphere by AF themes.