Clash & Murder in Tollygunj: Two contractors in Tollygunge quarrel, shock from roof, tragic death

#Kolkata: A scuffle broke out between two metro railway workers over money to buy drugs. During the quarrel, one of the workers pushed the other and fell down and lost consciousness. He died on the way to SSKM Hospital. After receiving such allegations, the police of Regent Park Police Station has started a case under Section 304 of the Indian Penal Code, i.e. involuntary manslaughter, against the above worker. However, the accused has been absconding since the incident.

Tinkari Sheikh, a resident of Lalgola, was lying on the roof of the Taliganj metro line on Sunday afternoon. According to police sources, at that time Mursalin Sheikh, a co-worker of Tinkari, came and demanded money to buy drugs. At that time, there was a quarrel between Tinkari and Mursalin as they did not pay for the purchase of drugs. Then suddenly Mursalin pushed Tinkari. Unable to cope with the push, Tinkari fell on the roof, alleged Anisuddin Sheikh, grandfather of Tinkari. Then other workers came to the spot and saw the three lying unconscious. The three were immediately rescued and taken to SSKM Hospital where they were admitted. Tinkari died at the hospital on Monday morning.

A case of unnatural death was filed in the morning on behalf of Regent Park Police Station. Police later filed a charge of involuntary manslaughter based on the allegations of the deceased Tinkari’s grandfather. Mursalin left the area after receiving the news of Tinkari’s death. Police have started searching for him. An autopsy has already been conducted at SSKM Hospital. The police claimed that the real cause of death of Tinkari would be known after receiving the autopsy report. Tinkari has been working as a metro contractor for a long time. Many people from his village Lalgola work here. They have set up a temporary tent near the footpath in the area adjacent to Taliganj metro. Police found out that night shift work was going on now, so Tinkari was resting on the roof at noon.

Amit Sarkar