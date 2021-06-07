June 7, 2021

‘Delhi’s narrator’! Benazir’s attack on Shuvendu, the debut of all-India leader Abhishek

Kolkata: Less than 48 hours after becoming the all-India general secretary of the Trinamool Congress, Abhishek Banerjee slammed Suvendu Adhikari. Although he did not give his name, Abhishek addressed Shuvendu as the Leader of the Opposition from the press conference of Trinamool Bhaban. He said, ‘Do the work of the Leader of the Opposition without slander. He is insulting the people of Bengal by becoming the narrator of Delhi. He is threatening that 4 million people of Bengal working in the BJP-ruled state will be looked after. The people of Bengal do not tolerate or like such talk.

After that, in the tone of the appeal, he said, ‘I will request the Leader of the Opposition to have constructive discussions. Do the work of the Leader of the Opposition without slander. 4 million Bengalis live outside. I will see if it is not corrected. He made such a threat. People do not like this kind of talk. Do what the leader of the opposition does. ‘

At the beginning of the press conference, the new Trinamool general secretary of Trinamool asked, are you the ‘second man’ of Trinamool? Abhishek replied straight away. He said, ‘On October 16, 2014, I took charge of the Trinamool Congress Youth. He has been the president of the organization for six and a half years. To the best of my ability, I have been able to convey Mamata Banerjee’s thoughts and grassroots sentiments to various districts of Bengal. The party has nominated me as the General Secretary of the All India Trinamool Congress. I am grateful to Mamata Banerjee. Grateful to the elders in the team. But there is only one leader in our team. And we are all workers. We work as workers.

His addition, ‘I’m not the team’s second man. Mamata Banerjee has considered Saini as my alternative. Saini wants to work as a full timer. Yesterday I met Subrata Bokshi, Perth Chatterjee, Subrata Mukherjee. Today I will meet Sudip Bandyopadhyay. I will meet Saugat Roy tomorrow. ‘

The team has given him the responsibility, how to take the grassroots forward to the all-India level? Abhishek replied, ‘If I go to contest in any state, I will not go for one or two seats. I will not increase the share of votes. This grassroots is different from the previous grassroots. This time we will take the goal of the absolute majority party in that state. We want to be the first choice of the people of the state we are going to. ‘



Source link

