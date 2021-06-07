‘Four months delay in decision, cost many lives’, Mamata slams Modi over free vaccine – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: He had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February demanding free vaccines for every citizen of the country. Even after that, the Chief Minister of the state had been writing letters to the Prime Minister more than once and making the same demand verbally Finally, on this day, the Prime Minister announced that the central government will also provide free vaccines to those above 18 years of age After Modi’s announcement, it took four months for the Prime Minister to listen to Mamata Banerjee’s advice. At the same time, he hopes that this time, not only propaganda but also proper vaccination of people will be arranged

On the same day, Mamata Banerjee wrote on Twitter, “I have written to the Prime Minister more than once in February and since then to express our long-standing demand for free vaccines for all.” After constant pressure, he listened to our advice, although it took four months Yet what we have been saying for so long is coming true. “

The Chief Minister further wrote, “From the very beginning, the interests of the common man should have been considered first.” But unfortunately, the Prime Minister’s delayed decision cost many lives Hopefully this time the vaccination program will be implemented properly and people will be considered instead of publicity.

Not only West Bengal, but almost all the opposition-ruled states demanded free vaccination Because the burden of vaccinating people between the ages of 18 and 44 was on the states But the states were in trouble when it came to buying vaccines On the one hand, there were allegations of shortage of vaccines, on the other hand, they were struggling to raise the huge cost of buying vaccines. Because most states said they would provide free vaccines On the same day, the Prime Minister said, states will no longer have to buy vaccines As a result, the states’ concerns about vaccination are also very low