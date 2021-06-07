Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had a meeting with Chief Secretary Harikrishna Dwivedi on post poll violence report

#Kolkata: Chief Secretary Hari Krishna Dwivedi went to Raj Bhavan on Monday afternoon at the invitation of Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. He had a one and a half hour meeting with Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at Raj Bhavan. According to Raj Bhavan sources, the meeting was held after the election. Dhankhar had summoned former chief secretary Alapan Banerjee on the same issue just a month after the state elections ended.

Several critical aspects of governance AMamataOfficial as regards working of administration @HomeBengal and police WBPolice OlkataKolkataPolice were flagged to Chief Secretary and am sure he will revert earliest on all aspects. pic.twitter.com/Litik5A5ks – Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (jdhankhar1) June 7, 2021

The governor was vocal about post-vote violence in the state from the outset. He summoned the chief secretary on Sunday. Similarly, the Chief Secretary appeared at the Raj Bhavan at 5:20 pm on Monday. He handed over several reports of post-poll violence to the governor. However, the governor was not satisfied with the report Dhankhar expressed his displeasure in a tweet after the Chief Secretary left the Raj Bhavan. He wrote in a tweet that the chief secretary has been asked to provide some more necessary information to know the details of the post-election situation and administrative steps. Hopefully he will be able to present them very soon.

Chief Secretary AMamataOfficial called on to brief me on alarming law and order situation post polls. As he was not possessed of any inputs in this behalf no headway could be made. In this situation have urged him to update with all aspects and then update. pic.twitter.com/hHvtvPyw52– Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (jdhankhar1) June 7, 2021

The governor had summoned the chief secretary more than once before over the post-poll violence. The then Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay also submitted a post-poll violence report to the Governor. The governor, however, was not satisfied.

Incidentally, the conflict between the state government and the governor has intensified in the wake of post-election violence in the state. Governor Jagdeep Dhankar has been seen repeatedly taking the state administration in one hand He also complained that the state administration was not taking any action The governor also taunted the Mamata government saying that there was no administrative supervision in this regard. Speaking on the law and order situation, the governor also mentioned the incident on May 16 in a statement on Sunday. He referred to the arrest of four state leaders and ministers in the Narad case, which took place outside the CBI office.