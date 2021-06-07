Light to moderate rain in Bengal for next few days Scattered rains in South Bengal for the weekend – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The discomfort is extreme in parts of South Bengal including Kolkata. Despite the scattered rain, there is no relief from the discomfort for the time being. Rain will increase in South Bengal from Thursday. Heavy rains on the weekends can be a relief. Alipore Meteorological Department 6 is giving such a forecast

The monsoon is moving hard in South Bengal. The monsoon has entered North Bengal a day ago. Today, monsoon winds will affect most parts of North Bengal. Meteorologists predict that the monsoon will intensify across the state this week.

The meteorological office forecast light thunderstorms with thunderstorms and rain in South Bengal before the monsoon arrives. The monsoon will continue in the districts of North Bengal. There is a possibility of heavy rain in one or two places in North Bengal. Rainfall will increase in South Bengal in the middle or end of the week.

Southwest monsoon winds have crossed the northeastern Indian state and entered North Bengal. The beginning of the second week is the day of the onset of monsoon in North Bengal. The monsoon enters the south at the end of the second week of June. As the monsoon winds are active and moving fast, meteorologists predict that rains will also fall in South Bengal at the right time.

The depression will form in the North Bay next Friday. Due to this depression, the monsoon is good all over Bengal. Most districts of West Bengal will receive rains between Saturday and Sunday, June 12 and 13, respectively. The monsoon will hit parts of Orissa, Jharkhand and Bihar by Sunday. Not only West Bengal, Bihar, Orissa, Jharkhand, Sikkim and even Chhattisgarh are likely to receive heavy rains due to low pressure. Rains have already started in Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh, northeastern Indian states and will continue for the next few days.

The districts of South Bengal, including Kolkata, are forecast to receive scattered showers with thunderstorms for the next two to three days. There will be scattered rain in all the northern districts. Heavy rains are forecast in North Bengal till Wednesday. Rains have started in Jalpaiguri, Kochbihar, Alipurduar, Darjeeling and Kalimpong. Rain will increase in Orissa from tomorrow, Tuesday There is a possibility of heavy rain in Orissa on Friday. Heavy rains are expected in the Gangetic districts of West Bengal on Thursday and Friday. Heavy rains are expected in Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh on Friday.

A lot of water vapor is entering the state with the south wind and south-west wind. Active monsoon winds in the Bay of Bengal. As a result, monsoon conditions have been created in the state. There is more water vapor in the air so if it doesn’t rain, the discomfort will increase.

Partly cloudy sky in Kolkata today. There is a slight chance of rain with scattered thunderstorms. If it doesn’t rain, there will be discomfort. The lowest temperature this morning was degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature yesterday afternoon was 36 degrees Celsius. Humidity in the air is 49 to 6 percent. There has been little rain.

Monsoon winds have entered Maharashtra beyond Kerala and Karnataka. It has started raining there too. Southwest monsoon winds will also be more active in South India. Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka have also received rains.

Biswajit Saha