Lightning Death Update: Death toll rises to 28 in state The Prime Minister announced compensation of Tk 2 lakh per family of the victims

#Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced financial compensation to the families of the victims of Lightning Death in the state. The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) tweeted on Monday that the families of those killed in the lightning strike would be compensated at the rate of Rs 2 lakh each. At the same time, the injured will get financial help of Tk 50,000. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also expressed his condolences to the families of the victims.

The Prime Minister (PM Narendra Modi) expressed his condolences to the families of the victims by tweeting in Bengali on Monday night.

Like the Prime Minister, Shah expressed his condolences to the families of the victims. He wrote, ‘The loss of life due to lightning in different parts of West Bengal is very sad. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. I am praying for the injured to recover quickly.

At least 26 people were killed in a thunderstorm in several districts of South Bengal on Monday afternoon. The death toll could rise further. Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned the loss of so many lives in one day due to natural disasters In addition, the central government has announced compensation for the dead and injured The Prime Minister’s Office has tweeted that the families of those killed in the lightning strike will be given financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh. The injured will get 50 thousand rupees Besides, the state has also announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh. It is learned that Abhishek Banerjee, the new All India General Secretary of the Trinamool Congress, will meet the families of the deceased within the next 72 hours.

On this day, 9 people died in Hughli district alone due to lightning 9 more died in Murshidabad Six people have been killed in a lightning strike at Chandrakona in West Midnapore News of death due to lightning has also been received from Nadia’s Navadwip A young man was struck by lightning while bathing in the Ganges in Navadvipa. The youth’s name is Madhu Das, age 35 years. According to local sources, he went to bathe at Ganga Ghat in Ranirchara of Navadwip this afternoon. Five people were electrocuted by lightning while working on a field in Mirzapur Naoda area of ​​Raghunathganj police station in Murshidabad district. Several others were injured. They were admitted to Jangipur Hospital.

They were struck by lightning while working in the field on Monday afternoon and were electrocuted and seriously injured. The deceased were identified as Duryodhan Das, 35, Mazaharul Sheikh, 18, Hannan Sheikh, Sunil Das and Saddam Sheikh. Police recovered the body and sent it to the morgue of Jangipur Sub-Divisional Hospital for autopsy. The injured are being treated at Jangipur Sub-Divisional Specialty Hospital. The incident has cast a shadow over the show. Another died in a lightning strike at Suti police station. Abhijit Biswas, 40, and Prahlad Murari, 42, were killed in a lightning strike at Banjetia in Bahrampur. They were struck by lightning while walking on the road.