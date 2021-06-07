Mamata Banerjee announces cancellation of Madhyamik and HS exam 2021 This year, the cancellation of secondary-higher secondary, announced by the Chief Minister – News18 Bangla

Secondary and higher secondary examinations were canceled like this year The announcement was made by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the same day The Chief Minister said that the examination was canceled following the advice of the expert committee The Chief Minister said that the students will be informed within seven days how they will be assessed Mamata Banerjee said that in the public opinion polls held by the government since yesterday, most of the parents had also voted in favor of canceling the exams. About 34,000 views have been submitted, said the Chief Minister

Details coming …