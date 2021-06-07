June 7, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

Mamata Banerjee announces cancellation of Madhyamik and HS exam 2021 This year, the cancellation of secondary-higher secondary, announced by the Chief Minister – News18 Bangla

1 min read
5 mins ago admin


Secondary and higher secondary examinations were canceled like this year The announcement was made by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the same day The Chief Minister said that the examination was canceled following the advice of the expert committee The Chief Minister said that the students will be informed within seven days how they will be assessed Mamata Banerjee said that in the public opinion polls held by the government since yesterday, most of the parents had also voted in favor of canceling the exams. About 34,000 views have been submitted, said the Chief Minister

Details coming …

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh

First published:



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

2 min read

Kolkata: Take time to reach your destination, long traffic jam on EM bypass! Find out when the match will be released?

23 mins ago admin
1 min read

Dhanakharera denies the allegations of nepotism, Mahua retaliated! View …

55 mins ago admin
3 min read

Light to moderate rain in Bengal for next few days Scattered rains in South Bengal for the weekend – News18 Bangla

1 hour ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Missed Stories

1 min read

Mamata Banerjee announces cancellation of Madhyamik and HS exam 2021 This year, the cancellation of secondary-higher secondary, announced by the Chief Minister – News18 Bangla

5 mins ago admin
2 min read

Kolkata: Take time to reach your destination, long traffic jam on EM bypass! Find out when the match will be released?

23 mins ago admin
1 min read

Dhanakharera denies the allegations of nepotism, Mahua retaliated! View …

55 mins ago admin
3 min read

Light to moderate rain in Bengal for next few days Scattered rains in South Bengal for the weekend – News18 Bangla

1 hour ago admin

Contact Us

Email:- [email protected]
Griveance Cell :- [email protected]

Contact:-6291968677/7278384015

Copyright © All rights reserved by The Times Of Bengal | Newsphere by AF themes.