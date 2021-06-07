‘My alternative Saini’, Abhishek gave confidence to the new ‘leader’ saayoni ghosh may work as a full timer in TMC said Abhishek Banerjee– News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Abhishek Banerjee has been replaced by Saayoni Ghosh, a new face in politics. Saayoni Ghosh visited the Trinamool Bhavan for the first time on Monday after assuming charge as the TMC Youth State President. On the first day, there was a tone of confidence in his throat. Later in the afternoon, Abhishek Banerjee, the new All India General Secretary of the Trinamool Congress, gave confidence to the new ‘leader’ at a press conference. Abhishek said, “Mamata Banerjee has considered Saini as my alternative. Saini wants to work as a full timer.”

The Trinamool Congress has nominated actress Saini in the Assembly polls. Despite losing the election, Saini is on the battlefield. This time Mamata Banerjee brought actress Saini in charge of the youth organization. Saini Ghosh came to the Trinamool Bhaban on the side of the bypass around 11:30 on Monday. On this day, he said, he will come to the building regularly. Sit in the office He will fulfill the organizational responsibilities given to him. The new youth president wants to work on the advice of senior leaders of the party, including Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee.

Mamata Banerjee wants to organize the organization before the 2024 Lok Sabha vote. That is why he has made organizational changes in more than one place. Youth has been given importance in multiple cases. As a result, taking charge of Saini’s organization is actually aimed at 2024. Saini said he would talk to all the responsible leaders of the district for the time being. I will sit in a meeting with them soon Then he will go on a district tour

Incidentally, this time the grassroots came to power with a huge majority, but many star faces of the ruling party have lost the vote. And Saini Ghosh is one of them. Despite losing to BJP’s star candidate Agnimitra Pal from Asansol South Center, Trinamool leader Mamata Banerjee has appointed Saini as the president of the party’s youth wing. And Saini said with responsibility, if you want to do politics, you have to go down to the field. And at the beginning of the new political innings, the issue of citizenship was Saini’s target. His joining the grassroots just before the vote surprised many. Thus, for many of the actors and actresses of the Tollygunge industry, this time the vote was to test politics. Especially in the BJP, a bunch of young faces from Tollygunge have also tried their luck this time. But the lion’s share of them did not give up. Many star faces of the Trinamool have also lost the election. And Saini Ghosh is one of them.

Political analysts say Mamata’s masterstroke is that Saini has been made the president of the youth. They say that Mamata Banerjee, who has risen from the ground to fight, has been fascinated by Saini’s style in campaigning and her tendency to mix with people. Even after losing the election, many faces of the younger generation of the grassroots were on their way to bring Saini to any government post in Asansol. Therefore, the Trinamool leader thinks that it is possible to run the work of the youth organization of the party successfully with a Daputa girl like Saini.