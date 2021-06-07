June 7, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

Wait a few more hours, Modi’s speech to the nation at 5 pm!

2 min read
23 mins ago admin


#NewDelhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly addressed the nation, whether it is the announcement of a lockdown in Corona or the message of vaccination. When the country is trying to turn around a bit with the force of the second wave, the Prime Minister will again speak for the people of the country. Modi will address the nation at 5 pm on Monday. This information has been informed by tweeting from the PMO office. As a result, in the middle of the second wave and when the country is in danger of the third wave, let’s see what message the Prime Minister gives.

Incidentally, the second wave has taken a more deadly shape than the first wave of the corona. At one stage, the health system of the entire country is facing a big challenge with the cry of oxygen-medicine, shortage of hospital beds. And for the whole situation, the experts have blamed the unplannedness of the central government.

Opposition groups, including the World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Health Organization (WHO), have criticized the Modi government. According to political circles, the pressure on Modi has increased as he struggles to corona. His popularity has faltered all over the country. Assembly elections in five states next year. Earlier, Modi was trying his best to build an image, this is the allegation of some sections of the opposition.

It remains to be seen what message the Prime Minister will give in this situation. Although there is no need for a lockdown at the moment, it is clear from Corona’s daily statistics. The severity of the Corona situation in the country has decreased in the last few days In India, the daily covid infection has come down to around 7 lakh from 1 lakh According to a report by the Union Ministry of Health, 1,636 people have been newly infected with corona in the last 24 hours. 6 out of 2428 people died Besides, 1,64,399 people have been discharged from the hospital after recovering





Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

3 min read

Light to moderate rain in Bengal for next few days Scattered rains in South Bengal for the weekend – News18 Bangla

15 mins ago admin
2 min read

Kolkata municipal corporation vaccination model to be followed in Bengal Not wanting to stand in line, the state wants to vaccinate in the way shown by Kolkata Municipality – News18 Bangla

47 mins ago admin
3 min read

Sayani’s message of uncompromising fight, greetings to friend Zed ‘anti’ Rimjhim – News18 Bangla

1 hour ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Missed Stories

3 min read

Light to moderate rain in Bengal for next few days Scattered rains in South Bengal for the weekend – News18 Bangla

15 mins ago admin
2 min read

Wait a few more hours, Modi’s speech to the nation at 5 pm!

23 mins ago admin
2 min read

Kolkata municipal corporation vaccination model to be followed in Bengal Not wanting to stand in line, the state wants to vaccinate in the way shown by Kolkata Municipality – News18 Bangla

47 mins ago admin
3 min read

Sayani’s message of uncompromising fight, greetings to friend Zed ‘anti’ Rimjhim – News18 Bangla

1 hour ago admin

Contact Us

Email:- [email protected]
Griveance Cell :- [email protected]

Contact:-6291968677/7278384015

Copyright © All rights reserved by The Times Of Bengal | Newsphere by AF themes.