Wait a few more hours, Modi’s speech to the nation at 5 pm!

#NewDelhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly addressed the nation, whether it is the announcement of a lockdown in Corona or the message of vaccination. When the country is trying to turn around a bit with the force of the second wave, the Prime Minister will again speak for the people of the country. Modi will address the nation at 5 pm on Monday. This information has been informed by tweeting from the PMO office. As a result, in the middle of the second wave and when the country is in danger of the third wave, let’s see what message the Prime Minister gives.

Incidentally, the second wave has taken a more deadly shape than the first wave of the corona. At one stage, the health system of the entire country is facing a big challenge with the cry of oxygen-medicine, shortage of hospital beds. And for the whole situation, the experts have blamed the unplannedness of the central government.

Opposition groups, including the World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Health Organization (WHO), have criticized the Modi government. According to political circles, the pressure on Modi has increased as he struggles to corona. His popularity has faltered all over the country. Assembly elections in five states next year. Earlier, Modi was trying his best to build an image, this is the allegation of some sections of the opposition.

It remains to be seen what message the Prime Minister will give in this situation. Although there is no need for a lockdown at the moment, it is clear from Corona’s daily statistics. The severity of the Corona situation in the country has decreased in the last few days In India, the daily covid infection has come down to around 7 lakh from 1 lakh According to a report by the Union Ministry of Health, 1,636 people have been newly infected with corona in the last 24 hours. 6 out of 2428 people died Besides, 1,64,399 people have been discharged from the hospital after recovering