June 8, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

Fire at Trinamool MLA Madan Mitra’s residence in Kolkata

1 min read
16 mins ago admin


No one was injured in the incident, officials said.

Fire broke out at Trinamool Congress MLA Madan Mitra’s residence in the Bhabanipur area in south Kolkata on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 morning, officials said.

Three fire tenders brought the blaze under control at the century-old building, they said.

No one was injured in the incident, they added.

Mr. Mitra along with his family members rushed out of the house as soon as the fire was spotted in a room on the ground floor.

A visibly shaken Mr. Mitra was seen sitting outside the house.

Presumably, the fire started from a short circuit, said a fire services official.

“Though we don’t know exactly, as of now a purifier is suspected to be the cause of the short circuit. An investigation will be done,” the official said.



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

2 min read

TMC will have footprint in all States: Abhishek Banerjee

15 hours ago admin
2 min read

West Bengal board exams cancelled in view of COVID-19 pandemic

18 hours ago admin
2 min read

Bengal Governor, Mahua Moitra trade charges over appointments at Raj Bhavan

1 day ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Missed Stories

1 min read

Fire at Trinamool MLA Madan Mitra’s residence in Kolkata

16 mins ago admin
2 min read

26 lives were lost in one day! Why increasing lightning! Find out the real reason …

52 mins ago admin
1 min read

Madan Mitra’s house in Bhabanipur on fire! Three fire engines at the scene

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

‘Natural disasters, nature is helpful’ – the state government is bringing a new project

1 hour ago admin

Contact Us

Email:- [email protected]
Griveance Cell :- [email protected]

Contact:-6291968677/7278384015

Copyright © All rights reserved by The Times Of Bengal | Newsphere by AF themes.