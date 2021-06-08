Mithun’s ‘Marab will wear corpses here in the crematorium ..’

#Kolkata: “I will kill the body here in the crematorium” … Mahaguru’s dialogue reached the Calcutta High Court this time. On Monday, Mahaguru Mithun Chakraborty filed the case stating the real interpretation of the dialogue of the popular Bengali film. At the same time, he asked for protection. The dialogue says that the disco dancer may never have thought of being harassed in this way.

Mahaguru joined the Padma Shibir on the BJP’s brigade rally stage this March. Since then, he has been seen in various campaigns on behalf of the BJP. The passion of the people for the Bengali Babu was unbridled. At that time, popular dialogue was seen to be said indirectly to meet the whims of the people. “I will put the body here in the crematorium,” he did not say directly on the stage. That is his demand. Mahaguru campaigned for BJP candidates in the Assembly elections from March 25 to April 26. At that time, the dialogue came around Mithun Chakraborty in different meetings. An FIR was lodged at Maniktala police station on May 8 after the polls. On the basis of that allegation, the FIA ​​was referred to Section 153A, 504,505 of the Indian Penal Code. Violence is accused of spreading peace. Mithun Chakraborty filed a case in the Calcutta High Court on Monday seeking dismissal of the FIR.

Mithun’s lawyers Bikash Singh and Perth Ghosh said, “Mithun Babu has said this dialogue on several occasions before. He said such dialogue in the presence of several stars including Shah Rukh Khan at the Kolkata Film Festival in 2014. He is a public figure. But its purpose is not to belittle anyone or to spread violence. I will try to raise this issue in the High Court. ” There was a political tug of war over the dialogue. However, after the FIR in Maniktala police station, it got another dimension. The legal battle in the High Court now revolves around the hero and his spoken dialogue. The Mahaguru’s appeal is likely to be heard on Friday this week.

ARNAB HAZRA