June 8, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

‘Natural disasters, nature is helpful’ – the state government is bringing a new project

2 min read
35 mins ago admin


#: Cyclones hit the state every year according to the rules. Besides, the state has to be worried about various natural calamities. The state is launching a new project on how to use natural resources to deal with natural disasters. The State Environment Department has named the new project, Natural Disaster, Nature Aid.

Discussions are already underway with Nabanna on how the new project will proceed State Environment Minister Ratna De Nag said, “Environmental pollution is a complex problem. No one can deal with it. Each of us needs to be aware. We have to protect forests, soil, wetlands. ‘ In addition, the state government wants to take strict action against the East Calcutta wetland quickly. This East Kolkata wetland provides oxygen to the city. As a result, if this wetland cannot be protected, water crisis will start in Kolkata and surrounding districts. Natural resources will be wasted. Therefore, the state government has taken a project worth Tk 120 crore to save this wetland. Minister Ratna De Nag said, “East Kolkata wetlands act as the lungs of Kolkata in controlling pollution. So we have to protect it.

Additional Chief Secretary of the Environment Department Vivek Kumar said, ‘East Kolkata wetlands are an environmental resource. We can call it the lungs and kidneys of the city. We have a five-year plan on how to protect these resources. 120 crore plan. There are five issues. How to stop someone from attacking this wetland! That is the legal aspect. Moreover, those who are working in fisheries or agriculture will see how we can work in their organic system centered on this wetland. Will be researched. Moreover, Coastal Zonal Management Plan has been prepared for Digha and Sundarbans. It will work like that. ‘

ABIR GHOSHAL

Published by:Debalina Datta

First published:



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

1 min read

Madan Mitra’s house in Bhabanipur on fire! Three fire engines at the scene

30 mins ago admin
3 min read

Abhishek Banerjee: Crowded program, Abhishek was running next to the family of the deceased in the lightning strike

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

Mithun’s ‘Marab will wear corpses here in the crematorium ..’

2 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Missed Stories

1 min read

Madan Mitra’s house in Bhabanipur on fire! Three fire engines at the scene

30 mins ago admin
2 min read

‘Natural disasters, nature is helpful’ – the state government is bringing a new project

35 mins ago admin
3 min read

Abhishek Banerjee: Crowded program, Abhishek was running next to the family of the deceased in the lightning strike

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

Mithun’s ‘Marab will wear corpses here in the crematorium ..’

2 hours ago admin

Contact Us

Email:- [email protected]
Griveance Cell :- [email protected]

Contact:-6291968677/7278384015

Copyright © All rights reserved by The Times Of Bengal | Newsphere by AF themes.