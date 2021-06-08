Secondary evaluation proposal is final! Emergency meeting of the Board President with the Minister of Education

SOMRAJ BANDOPADHYAY

#Kolkata: On Monday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced the cancellation of secondary and higher secondary examinations. The two boards have also been asked to inform how the secondary and higher secondary examinations will be evaluated within seven days. Sources said that the Board of Secondary Education has already finalized how the assessment will be done for the secondary. Shortly after Education Minister Bratya Basu arrived at Bikash Bhaban on Tuesday, the President and the Education Minister sat in a hasty meeting. The meeting lasted about an hour in the presence of the school education secretary. Sources said that most of the proposals were finalized at that meeting. However, leaving the meeting, Board President Kalyanmoy Gangopadhyay said, “There is still a lot of time at hand. You will know in due course.”

The Board of Secondary Education wants to evaluate the overall results of the ninth class and the internal assessment number of the tenth class. The Board of Secondary Education wants to make this assessment using mathematical formulas. In that case, the board is thinking of giving secondary marks in terms of both the ninth class examination number and the 10th class internal number 10. It is learned that the board president had a meeting with the education minister to get his opinion on the issue. In that case, the board has received a lot of approval for the proposal, the source said.

On Monday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that both the boards should keep an eye on the students so that they do not face any problem. So the board wants to make the evaluation process more perfect with the formula that the board has created. After the announcement of the Chief Minister on Monday, the President of the Board of Secondary Education held a meeting with the officials on the evaluation system of the secondary school. It is believed that in a meeting with Education Minister Bratya Basu, the President of the Board of Secondary Education went to Bikash Bhaban to seek approval for the evaluation proposal of the Board of Secondary Education. However, the chairman of the board did not want to comment on whether the proposal was approved or not.