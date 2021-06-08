West Bengal Corona Daily death touched below 100 the number of daily death cases touches below hundred after 36 days

#Kolkata: The rate of corona infection (West Bengal Covid-19 Update) is slowly declining in the state. And the people of Bengal are getting a hint of relief. That’s the first indication that the Daily Corona Death in the state has dropped below 100 in the state on Tuesday after 36 days in a row. Last May 3, the daily death toll fell below 100. It has been growing ever since. Although the number of daily attacks has been steadily declining over the past few days, the death toll has been rising. However, in the last 24 hours, there has been some relief for the people of the state.

The infection dropped from 6,000 homes to 5,000 homes on Monday. Then, according to the report given by the health building, 5,426 people were found to be infected with corona in the state in the next 24 hours from 9 am on Monday. Although the number of tests remained the same, the infection decreased significantly. In Monday’s bulletin, the number of corona attacks in the state was 5.6. As a result of the new infections, the total number of infections in the state has increased to 14,37,446.

However, despite the reduction in daily infections in the state, there is no less concern about the situation in North 24 Parganas. In the last 24 hours, 1,109 people have been infected in this district alone. Then there is Calcutta. The number of victims there is 526. Besides, 452 people have been infected in East Midnapore, 411 in Jalpaiguri, 341 in South 24 Parganas, 312 in West Midnapore, 307 in Nadia and 302 in Howrah in the last 24 hours. North 24 Parganas also topped the death toll. 27 people died there in one day. On the other hand, 21 people died in Kolkata due to corona. Nine people have died in South 24 Parganas. 12,290 people have recovered in the state so far. The number of active cases has decreased to 6,981. As a result, the total number of active cases in the state has come down to less than 20,000. The number is 19,925. The recovery rate has increased to 97.48 percent.