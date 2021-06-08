June 8, 2021

West Bengal Coronavirus update daily covid cases decreased but death toll is still more than hundred

#Kolkata: Coronary (Covid-19) Daily Cases graph downward 6 Today a little more lotus infection 6 According to a bulletin released by the health department on Monday evening, 5,006 people have been infected with the Bengal Coronavirus in the last 24 hours. Which is the lowest since last April 14. That night, according to a health department bulletin, 5,792 people were newly infected in the previous 24 hours. Increasing recovery rate 7 At present the recovery rate in the state is 96.98 per cent Infection is also significantly reduced in Kolkata

According to the statistics of the health department on Monday, 1,181 people have been newly infected in the northern 24 parganas. However, the number of new cases in Kolkata has dropped to 610. In addition to those two places, Hugli-451, Howrah-361, East Midnapore-364, Nadia-344, South 24 Parganas 338, Darjeeling-335 and West Midnapore-323 districts in the state have witnessed 300 or more daily infections. In all, the total number of victims in the state so far is 14 lakh 32 thousand 19.

In the last 24 hours, 103 Kovid patients have died. The residents of North 24 Parganas and Kolkata are 32 and 23 respectively. In addition, 10 people died in Jalpaiguri, eight in Nadia and South 24 Parganas. Five died in West Midnapore and Hughli. Four people died in West Burdwan, three in South Dinajpur and three in East Burdwan. Two patients died in Murshidabad, one each in North Dinajpur, Bankura, East Midnapore and Howrah. In all, 16,382 people have died in Kovid so far, according to the health department.

After April this year, the daily corona infection in the state dropped to less than 6,000. However, in the last 24 hours, the death toll in Kovid has risen to more than 100. At the same time, daily vaccinations and covid tests have been greatly reduced. The daily rate of infection has risen to 11.75 percent. According to the statistics of the health department, 1 lakh 18 thousand 517 people have been vaccinated in the last 24 hours in the state. In addition, 80,109 Covid tests have been done.



