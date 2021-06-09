Forty minutes time, meeting with Modi Shuvendur! ‘Private’ RGIO on the list?

Kolkata: State BJP leaders like Dilip Ghosh did not know. But the state’s opposition leader Shuvendu Adhikari was then in Delhi. On Tuesday, Shuvendu met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP All India President JP Naddar. On Wednesday, he had a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself for about forty minutes from 12 noon. And what was discussed in that meeting has caused a stir in the state politics. According to sources, Shuvendu raised the issue of post-vote terrorism in the meeting with the Prime Minister, while the state’s opposition leader also pleaded for the introduction of CAA.

On the other hand, before joining the BJP, there were rumors about Shishir Adhikari. Rumors spread that Gerua Shibir could make him governor. But the BJP has lost in the Bengal polls. After that, the discussion about what position Shishir will be given went into a cold room. According to sources, Shuvendu may have lobbied for his father’s governorship in today’s meeting.

However, according to top BJP sources, Shuvendu has been summoned to Delhi to discuss the future direction of the BJP in Bengal. The BJP is planning to approach President Ramnath Kobind over allegations of post-election violence in Bengal. The 16 BJP MPs in the state, led by Dilip Ghosh, can go to Delhi and hand over a memorandum to the President on the post-election violence in Bengal. Although Dilip Ghosh is still in the state. But on Wednesday morning, three BJP MPs suddenly went to Delhi.

And the speculation has started again about the Delhi journey of Arjun Singh, Nishith Pramanik and Soumitra Khan. But why they went to Delhi, many questions are circulating inside the BJP. Because the state leaders do not know anything about the trip of those three MPs to Delhi. Coincidentally, while Shuvendu was in Delhi, Tathagata Roy, the ‘outraged leader’ of the state BJP, went there. He also had a meeting with Nadda on Tuesday.

The BJP is already uneasy about the absence of Mukul Roy and Rajiv Banerjee at a meeting of state leaders in Kolkata on Tuesday. In this situation, a section of the BJP feels that the lack of understanding among the state leaders is coming to the fore again and again.

However, the ruling party has joked that Shuvendu Adhikari’s visit to Delhi was to save himself. Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh wrote on Twitter, ‘This is a self-defense tour for those who are going door to door in Delhi. So that the Speaker does not allow the CBI to make arrests or to help the CBI on bail in advance, these are desperate attempts at lobbying.