He is by everyone’s side, this time after Yas, he made his debut to the families of the victims of the lightning strike

#Kolkata: The death toll from last Monday’s lightning strike in the state stood at 26. According to the latest figures, 26 people were killed in thunderstorms in several districts of South Bengal on Monday afternoon. The death of so many people in one day due to natural calamities is unprecedented in the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already expressed grief over the incident and announced a financial compensation of Rs 2 lakh per family of the deceased. Besides, the state has also announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh. But not compensation, Trinamool’s new all-India general secretary Abhishek Banerjee is now reaching out to bereaved families. Most of the victims were from Murshidabad district. Abhishek is going to meet their family on Wednesday. It is learned that after Murshidabad on Wednesday, Abhishek will go next Thursday to the helpless families of Hughli, Bankura and Medinipur.

In Hughli district alone, 9 people died due to lightning 9 more died in Murshidabad Six people have been killed in a lightning strike at Chandrakona in West Midnapore News of death due to lightning has also been received from Nadia’s Navadwip The darkness of night fell from noon on Monday. Then lightning and rain started in several districts of South Bengal. Due to which there was a lot of relief from the intense heat, but 26 people lost their lives. After that Abhishek Banerjee decided to meet their family. Earlier, he also stood by the victims of Yas. This time, the All India General Secretary of the Trinamool did not take the time to stand by the dead in the lightning strike.