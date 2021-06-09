June 9, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

“I want to oust Modi,” Mamata said, proposing state unions to save the United States

2 min read
11 mins ago admin


#Kolkata: Rakesh Tikayet came to Navanne and met the Chief Minister. Besides giving full support to the agrarian movement, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also voiced her opposition to the Modi government from the meeting. From note confiscation to vaccine policy, Mamata seems to have used chronology to justify opposition to the Center.

On Monday, Narendra Modi announced a free vaccine for 18-year-olds. Mamata Banerjee’s question is, why didn’t the Center do it six months ago? Reminding that the people of the country are getting the vaccine from the tax money, the Chief Minister said, “BJP is not giving free vaccine from its own pocket. It is giving it from the money of the people of the country.”

“Where did the 35,000 crore rupees go? The Prime Minister gives nothing but speeches. How much money is in the PM Cares Fund?” Like him in terms of taking away the power to buy vaccines from the state, bulldozing the state government all the time is never right in the federal structure.

On the day of this meeting, the price of petrol / diesel has crossed 100 in many places. Mamata said, “They don’t care about anyone. They are imposing GST on covid vaccine. It is a conspiracy to kill people.”

In words, Mamata reached out to the old context of note confiscation. “The BJP has been in power for seven years just to increase unemployment. The country’s economy is gone today. The officers are also being intimidated. They have been deprived of their right to say anything. So that if something goes wrong against a state, everyone can protest together. “

Mamata Banerjee today expressed her full support to Rakesh Tikayet in the agricultural movement. He also announced plans to hold a virtual meeting under the umbrella of anti-BJP chief ministers against the bill.



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

1 min read

Kolkata to be flooded with thunderstorms, eyebrows raised by disaster – News18 English

25 mins ago admin
1 min read

Two most wanted criminals killed by STF in New Town Shootout in New Town, two notorious misdeeds of Nikesh Punjab at the hands of STF – News18 Bangla

32 mins ago admin
1 min read

Mamata Banerjee’s meeting with farmer leader Rakesh Tikait in Nabanna begins, see

1 hour ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Missed Stories

2 min read

“I want to oust Modi,” Mamata said, proposing state unions to save the United States

11 mins ago admin
1 min read

Kolkata to be flooded with thunderstorms, eyebrows raised by disaster – News18 English

25 mins ago admin
1 min read

Two most wanted criminals killed by STF in New Town Shootout in New Town, two notorious misdeeds of Nikesh Punjab at the hands of STF – News18 Bangla

32 mins ago admin
2 min read

Mamata to write to CMs to support protesting farmers

33 mins ago admin

Contact Us

Email:- [email protected]
Griveance Cell :- [email protected]

Contact:-6291968677/7278384015

Copyright © All rights reserved by The Times Of Bengal | Newsphere by AF themes.