Join now? ‘Slow down’ policy of ‘traitors’ is the grassroots policy!

Kolkata: ‘When you didn’t have anyone, I was by your side ….’ The haughty line of Bangla song is now playing in the grassroots. Trinamool leaders are now saying the same thing about the defectors in the close quarters. Rajiv Bandyopadhyay from Sonali Guha, even the name of Mukul Roy is coming up, now everyone wants to go back to the grassroots. Not only that, after taking charge, Trinamool All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee (Abhishek Banerjee) has claimed, The working committee has left the decision to Mamata Banerjee. This will be decided in the next meeting. And this has started the panic inside the BJP. However, according to grassroots sources, the ruling party is in a hurry to bring back the defectors. Instead, Abhishek Banerjee is looking at the instructions of Mamata Banerjee.

A large section of the political establishment is saying that Abhishek Banerjee will not leave out the former grassroots leaders if BJP MLAs are included in the party. Incidentally, Mamata Banerjee welcomed the defectors on the day of the results. And since then, the line of defectors has practically fallen to return to the grassroots. The message of the anointing may comfort them. But it is not yet clear when the ‘return home’ will take place.

It became clear on the day of the election results that the Trinamool had seized power in the state for the third time, overthrowing the BJP. And since then the line of ‘return home’ has fallen in the grassroots. Sonali Guha, a former MLA from Satgachhi, apologized to Mamata Banerjee on social media and returned to the old party, followed by Sarala Murmu, Amal Acharya, Shyamaprasad Mukherjee and several other leaders.

However, the biggest response came from Abhishek Banerjee’s hospital visit to see Mukul Roy’s wife. While Mukul’s son Shuvrangshu was full of praise for Abhishek-Mamata at the same time, on the other hand, there was a heated discussion about Mukul’s return to the grassroots. The situation reached such a stage that Narendra Modi himself called Mukul Roy and inquired about his wife’s condition. But even in that, the political circles like to say that there was no profit. As a result, there is a fear of a big rift in the BJP around Mukul within the existing Gerua camp. Rajiv Banerjee’s name has also come up in that list. Rajib’s social media post is making that clear.

According to Trinamool sources, the Trinamool does not want to rush to return the defectors. According to a section of the ruling party, many have left the party in bad times before the vote. Some of them were even blackmailing the team. But they have softened the tone now that the team has won. However, they should also be made to understand that they cannot come to the team as they wish. So for now, the ruling party wants to continue on a slow-moving policy.

