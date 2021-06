• Rain will increase in South Bengal from Thursday. Rain is likely in South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore and Jhargram on Thursday. Rain is expected in North and South 24 Parganas, Kolkata, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Hughli, Jhargram and Howrah on Friday. Heavy rains are forecast in Kolkata, including coastal districts, on Saturday and Sunday.