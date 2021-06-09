‘Mamata’s counter-established face could not be highlighted’, this time Sarab Sabyasachi

#Kolkata: Before the election, the roar of seizing power in the state was heard in the throats of many of them After the defeat in the elections, the leaders who have come to the BJP to change their party almost every day are now criticizing their party’s tactics. A few days ago, Shuvrangshu Roy had given a message to the BJP leaders to self-criticize instead of criticizing the Mamata Banerjee government. This time, another BJP leader Sabyasachi Dutta, who lost the election, has been added to the list Without admitting it, he admitted on the day that the BJP had failed to put up an established face against Mamata Banerjee. Coincidentally, on the same day, Rajiv Banerjee made a similar statement on social media. On the same day, the BJP’s uneasiness was heightened by the public outcry over the Rajiv-Sabyasachi party’s policy.

With Rajiv as well as Sabyasachi being so vocal, the question naturally arose, did this leader, who is known to be close to Mukul Roy, just criticize the party’s strategy, or did he send a message to the old party behind it?

Sabyasachi Dutt lost to Trinamool’s Sujit Basu from Bidhannagar constituency. Later on the same day, the former mayor of Bidhannagar opened his mouth about the party’s tactics in the election Sabyasachi said, ‘I may or may not like it But Mamata Banerjee is an established face He has been running the state government as the Hon’ble Chief Minister for ten years On the other side of those ten years, one needed a face We could not highlight any such face ‘

And last but not least, the BJP has failed to convince the people why they should be brought to power, according to Sabyasachi. On the contrary, the BJP leadership assumed that the people would bring them to power by being angry with the grassroots In the words of Sabyasachi, ‘Election cannot be won by negative votes alone’ We have to move forward with a positive purpose If you call me bad, people will not accept me. I have to show my good side to people. ‘

Another BJP leader Rajiv Banerjee also tweeted on the same day However, the former state forest minister has been criticized for the BJP’s tactics against the state government after the polls, not for electoral tactics. Rajiv, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak on condition of anonymity. Mukul’s son Shuvrangshu Roy had given the same message in a Facebook post a few days ago As a result, there is a lot of buzz in the political arena, and the tone of these dissenting BJP leaders in opposition to the party is not going to be a surprise if the familiar picture of a change of party returns to state politics in the near future. As the number of dissident leaders is increasing day by day, especially as many of the leaders who have left the grassroots have started speaking in a different tone, the BJP leadership is worried.