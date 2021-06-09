No need to book a slot, if you have a four-wheeler, you can get vaccinated in Kolkata! Learn the rules …

Kolkata: Many people across the state, including Kolkata, have been harassed for vaccinating against the novel coronavirus. From waking up at night to the final chaos about getting vaccinated, the Queen app has also had to face problems. This time it is going to be difficult in Calcutta. Don’t get in the car and get vaccinated! Kolkata Police and Amri Hospital authorities have jointly started the corona vaccination program from Wednesday. The condition is the same, if you want to get vaccinated, you must come in a four-wheeler. It is mandatory to register in the Coin app. After taking the vaccine, you have to rest in the car for half an hour. Covishield vaccine made by Seram Institute will be given. The price has been set at 750 rupees.

The program was inaugurated in front of the East Bengal Club at Maidan on Wednesday morning. The service was inaugurated by Kolkata Police Commissioner Soumen Mitra. The vaccination facility will be available at the Ajaynagar Crossing along the EM Bypass on Thursday and at the Kolkata Police Traffic Training School near Tala Park on Friday. This Covid-19 vaccination will start from 10 am every day. It will continue till 6 pm. Just like the general vaccination program, in this case also the name has to be registered in the Queen app. You have to take illustrated identity card like Aadhaar card. You have to pay the fixed price of the ticker.

Amri Hospital authorities said the target was to vaccinate at least a thousand people in three days. The biggest thing is that there is no need to book any slots. In any four-wheeled vehicle, i.e. app cab or taxi, the riders can collect up to four corona vaccines. Rupak Barua, CEO of Amri Hospital, said, “This is our initiative so that people can collect the vaccine without any hassle.” If this vaccination program is successful, it will be possible to take such programs in different places of the state including Kolkata in the coming days.