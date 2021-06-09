Panchamukh Saini praises Debangshu for his role as ‘Rockstar Preacher’ and ‘Youth’

#Kolkata: Saayoni Ghosh, the newly appointed President of the Youth Trinamool Congress, has been on the field since he took over as the TMC Youth State President. Actress Saini was nominated by the Trinamool Congress in the Assembly polls. Even though he lost the election, Saini’s bite on the battlefield caught his eye. That is why Trinamool leader Mamata Banerjee has put Saini in the old post of Abhishek Banerjee. He also praised Debangshu Bhattacharya, one of the general secretaries of ‘Jub’, as a rockstar preacher, just as Saini has decided to overhaul the organization to get the responsibility of ‘Jub’.

After Monday, Saini also went to Trinamool Bhaban on Tuesday. Saini met Trinamool Congress state president Subrata Bokshi, Banga Janani president and Trinamool MP Mala Roy, Trinamool Congress general secretary Kunal Ghosh, Keshpur MLA and Trinamool Congress district SC cell acting president Shiuli Saha. Debangshu Bhattacharya, one of the general secretaries of the Youth Congress, Soumya Bokshi, Shakti Pratap Singh and Bashundhara Goswami handed over the wreath to Saini.

After that Saini tweeted about Debangshu. As a grassroots preacher, Debangshu has created a separate place in state politics. From the media to social media, Debangshu has repeatedly harassed his opponents in the midst of arguments. But he did not get a ticket in the assembly polls. There was a lot of fuss about leaving his politics before the vote. But Trinamool-dedicated Pran Debangshu is still doing politics neatly. Not only that, he is also serving as the general secretary of ‘Jub’. And realizing the need for a face like Debangshu to run the organization, this time he was praised by the president of the organization.

After becoming the youth president, Saini said that she will come to Trinamool Bhaban regularly. Sit in the office He will fulfill the organizational responsibilities given to him. The new youth president wants to work on the advice of senior leaders of the party, including Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee. At the same time, Saini has made it clear that Debangshurai will be his commander.