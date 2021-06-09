Rain to increase in South Bengal including Kolkata in next 48 hours, forecast weather office – News18 Bangla

Kolkata: Rainfall will increase in South Bengal including Kolkata. The amount of rain including thunderstorms will increase in the next 48 hours. Due to the low pressure, the amount of rain will increase further in Gangetic West Bengal from Friday. That is the forecast of Alipore Meteorological Department

Today, heavy rains are likely in Kochbihar and Alipurduar in North Bengal and Nadia and Murshidabad in South Bengal on Wednesday.

Tomorrow, rain will increase in South Bengal from Thursday. Rain is likely in South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore and Jhargram on Thursday. Rain is forecast in North and South 24 Parganas, Kolkata, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Hooghly, Jhargram and Howrah on Friday. Chance of rain across the state on Saturday and Sunday Heavy rains are forecast in Kolkata, including coastal districts.

Despite scattered rains in Kolkata and Gangetic West Bengal, there is no relief from the heat. Rain will increase in South Bengal from Thursday. Daytime temperatures will drop from Friday. Heavy rains on the weekends can be a relief. The monsoon is moving hard in South Bengal. The monsoon has entered North Bengal a day ago. The next two-three days of monsoon will also enter South Bengal. Meteorologists predict heavy rains across the state this week. Today, Wednesday cloudy skies in Kolkata. Scattered showers with thunderstorms are expected. Chance of rain at noon. If it doesn’t rain, there will be discomfort. Today, Wednesday morning the minimum temperature is 25.6 degrees Celsius.