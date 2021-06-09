Suvendu Adhikari requests Narendra Modi for implementing CAA in Bengal Let CAA be effective in the state, Arji Shuvendur meets Modi – News18 Bangla

#Delhi: After meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, state opposition leader Shuvendu Adhikari demanded that the amended citizenship law be implemented in Bengal as well. He also reported to the Prime Minister on the post-poll violence in Bengal

After the meeting with the Prime Minister on the same day, Shuvendu said, “CAA has been launched in five states. Bengal is not a separate country, it is a state within India In Rajasthan, Congress chief minister Ashok Gehlot also welcomed the CAA Some people think that West Bengal is a different country after winning 213 seats The state has a prime minister It has its own constitution, it has a money printing machine Some may think 6 Those of us who have studied will not think. ‘

Even before the elections, the BJP was uneasy about when the CAA would be implemented in the state. A few days ago, the Union Home Ministry announced that Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh, Jain and Christian refugees from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan would be able to apply for citizenship. However, only those who have taken refuge in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Chhattisgarh and Punjab can apply. The names of states like Bengal and Assam were not in this list However, this notification was issued under the Citizenship Act of 1955 It had nothing to do with the revised Citizenship Act or the CAA

Shantanu Tagore, a BJP MP from Bangaon, has repeatedly spoken out about the implementation of the CAA in Bengal. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who came to the state to campaign, demanded that the Center make the necessary rules regarding the CAA once the Corona Extreme situation is brought under control. After that, there will be no obstacle to implement the law

Despite meeting the Prime Minister and Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in Delhi on the same day, the state’s opposition leader alleged corruption in the MNREGA project in West Bengal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi later tweeted that he would meet Shuvendu

Rajib Chakraborty