Two most wanted criminals killed by STF in New Town Shootout in New Town, two notorious misdeeds of Nikesh Punjab at the hands of STF – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Shootout at noon at the elite Shapurji residence in New Town Six of the two notorious miscreants in Punjab were killed in a shootout with police A member of the STF of the state police was also injured in the incident He is undergoing treatment at a private hospital It is learned that the two most wanted miscreants of Punjab had come to a residence in Shapurji area for a few days and covered their bodies. On receiving the news, the Special Task Force 8 of the state police raided the place on that day Allegedly, after realizing that the police had raided, two miscreants suddenly came out of a flat and started firing at the forces. STF-O6 retaliated Two miscreants lost their lives in a gunfight Top officials of Bidhannagar police have already reached the spot

Details coming …