Abhishek is next to him in the new video of the rise of the youth leader Trinamool

#Kolkata: Abhishek is by the side of the people, to this end, Trinamool has released a new video about Abhishek Banerjee, the All India General Secretary of Trinamool. At least 30 people have been killed in a series of lightning strikes in the state since last Monday. Abhishek reached Bahrampur, Raghunathganj, Polba, Tarkeshwar and Khanakul to stand by the families of the deceased. The way Abhishek has become the son of the house next door to his family members in distress, many say, the Diamond Harbor MP is now “Didi’s messenger”.

Like a true icon & inspiration – Shri abhishekaitc reached out to the grieving families who lost their dear ones owing to lightning strikes across the state. He has assured everyone his full support through these difficult times.#AgamirAbhishek pic.twitter.com/TaKraoTpKd – All India Trinamool Congress (ITAITCofficial) June 9, 2021

Lightning strikes in the state have occurred more than once before. In many cases, Mamata Banerjee has run away from the homes of those killed and injured in natural disasters. Following in the footsteps of Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee seems to have followed the same path, reaching the coastal areas after Hurricane Yas. Going to the devastated village after the dam breaks again and the tidal wave. The All India General Secretary of the Trinamool Congress has been seen in a different light for the last few days. He is making it clear that he will be by the side of the people at this moment, it has become clear in every step of his life. But even after his debut at the all-India level, he has been introducing himself as an activist.

Almost every day of Abhishek, the message of being by the side of the people on various issues has caught the attention of the political circles. Yesterday Bahrampur, Raghunathganj 6 Today, Hooghly can be seen everywhere. Abhishek is listening to everyone with great patience. For example, when he went to Bahrampur, he saw Abhishek Bandopadhyay hugging a baby boy. Many say that Abhishek himself is a loving father. That is revealed in his face. Going to Raghunathganj again, he found out what difficulties the marriage of Sunil Das’s daughter got stuck in. Duryodhana’s son’s studies should not be hindered. Not just MPs or political leaders. Somewhere he has become the son of the house. Who is solving domestic problems. Before the assembly vote, Abhishek was seen launching Didi’s messenger campaign. Abhishek himself has now become Didi’s envoy in the way he is connecting the state administration and the grassroots led by Mamata Banerjee.