‘Brand Welcomhotel builds strong presence in Himachal Pradesh with another property

‘Welcomhotel’, one of India’s fastest growing hospitality brands from the ITC Hotels group has launched its second property in Himachal Pradesh —Welcomhotel Tavleen Chail — with 65 well-appointed guest rooms, including 18 fairytale cottages and a luxury suite. Nestled amidst lush green forests, each of the property’s lodgings come with a private sit-out with breathtaking, panoramic views of the pristine mountains. This launch follows the inauguration of Welcomhotel Shimla about six months ago. With the addition of the premier mountain resort at Chail, the Welcomhotel brand currently boasts a portfolio of around 19 properties across India.

Rooted in the lap of nature, Welcomhotel Tavleen Chail is the ideal getaway for the discerning traveler seeking peace, fresh mountain air and nature in its purest form. Soak the abundant calm and the charm of the wilderness amidst picture-perfect backdrops. The experience is heightened by aesthetically-designed, well-appointed rooms/suites with a view combined with a wholesome yet contemporary local and authentic culinary experience. Set amidst a magical oak forest, the cottages are ideal for those seeking their “very own cabin in the woods”.Every room has a private balcony that offers enchanting views of the mighty mountains.

Welcomhotel Tavleen Chail offers a wholesome yet contemporary culinary experience. The WelcomCafe Monal, (named after the Himalayan `Monal’ bird) serves best of both global fare and regional Himachali cuisine. The traditional Welcomsthalika serves an assortment of authentic regional dishes on a platter. The ingredients are seasonal and locally sourced, supporting the farming community of the neighbourhood. The Swizzle bar overlooking the pine trees serves signature cocktails and an international wine menu for those idle evenings by the bar.

With a strong and steady rise in domestic tourism, this new addition of an unexplored destination will have a lot to offer the discerning traveler.A secluded gem within Himachal Pradesh that is the perfect antidote to the hurried pace of city life,Welcomhotel Tavleen Chail is a serene haven with majestic views of the Himalayan range. Crisp mountain breeze and a view dotted by lush green forestsof pine and cedar await travelers seeking a rejuvenating experience.

The former summer capital of the princely state of Patiala, Chail is a quainthill station cocooned in a beautiful nook, 37 kilometers from Shimla in the snow-capped Shivalik region of Himachal Pradesh.

Spread across three hills – Rajgarh, Sadh Tiba and Pandewa – the Chail region overlooks the stunning valley of Sutlej, offering panoramic views of the countryside

Located in close proximity to the hotel is the Chail Cricket Ground which is the highest cricket ground in the world. Other nearby attractions include theChail Wildlife Sanctuary, Chail Bazaar, Sadhupul Lake,Kali Ka Tibba and Himalayan Nature Park.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Nakul Anand, Executive Director – ITC Ltd. said, “With the Indian tropical summer approaching, we believe it is the perfect time to launch another Welcomhotel outpost in Himachal Pradesh. For those who love to take the road less travelled, Chail makes for the perfect destination. With the new “work from anywhere” and the “workation” concept gaining popularity, Welcomhotel Tavleen Chail is the perfect bleisure destination for work and pleasure. The heightened WeAssure hygiene and safety measures ensure travelers peace of mind as they enjoy the destination. Collaborating with like-minded partners who bring unique hospitality experiences has further strengthened ITC Hotels footprint across the length and breadth of the country.”

Welcomhotel Tavleen Chail resort’s outdoor and indoor space is ideal for events, weddings and celebrations. Guests who prefer to lounge around the property can head to the cozy in-house library, laze at the temperature-controlled pool or join guided Yoga sessions and even on-site trails like the Oak Trail and Pine Trail. Kids have their own little haven in Ollie’s Corner that has a host of outdoor/indoor play areas specifically designed to keep them creatively engaged and entertained. Guests who love the outdoors can go paragliding, off-roading and snow driving (in-season). Families can picnic at woods and meadows around the hotel or by the stream a short drive away.

Wellness and holistic rejuvenation has always been ingrained in Welcomhotel’s signature hospitality.Guests looking at a de-stressing and rejuvenating experience, can unwind at the K by Kaya Kalp — a spa based on time-honored Indian wellness principles that offers the perfect, relaxing break from the city’s mundane hustles.

Welcomhotel Tavleen Chail is an idyllic destination that offers an evocative experience to both thrill seekers and peace crusaders.