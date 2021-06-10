June 10, 2021

Chinese national apprehended from India-Bangladesh border

He was arrested when he was trying to cross illegally into India.

A Chinese national was on Thursday apprehended by the Border Security Force (BSF) in West Bengal’s Malda district. The South Bengal Frontier of the BSF in a press statement said that Han Junwe, 36, was arrested when he was trying to cross illegally into India from the Indo-Bangladesh international boundary.

“From interrogation and recovered passport, it was learnt that he reached Dhaka, Bangladesh on 02 June 2021 on a business visa and stayed there with a Chinese friend. Then on June 08, 2021, he came to Sona Masjid, District-Chapainawabganj (Bangladesh) and stayed in a hotel there before sneaking into India on June 10,” the statement by the border guarding force said.

The Chinese national told interrogators that he had visited India four times and has a hotel in Gurugram named ‘Star Spring’. The Chinese national told investigators that because a case had been registered against him, he could not get a visa to India and was trying to enter the country through Bangladesh.

BSF officials said that they had involved other intelligence agencies, and a thorough check of electronic devices found from his possession was being carried out to ascertain more details.



