June 10, 2021

Concerns in Corona surround all North 24 Parganas, the rest of Bengal is recovering

Kolkata: Bengal is moving forward on the path of recovery. Even a few days ago, where there were about twenty thousand infections, now it has come down to five thousand. At the same time, the number of daily deaths is decreasing with relief. According to the state government’s Kovid Bulletin, 5,264 people have been infected with corona in the state in the last 24 hours. With that 6 people died. And the number of people who have been infected and recovered in the last 24 hours is almost close. 5 thousand 160 people have been released in the last one day.

With this, the recovery rate in Bengal has increased to 97.83 percent. But even in this hopeful situation, the North 24 Parganas are becoming a headache for the state government. In the last 24 hours, 98 people have been infected with corona and 24 have died in this district. Which is much more than Kolkata. In the last 24 hours, 465 people have been affected by corona in the metropolis. 24 people have died. The number of daily infections in the state on Wednesday was 5,384. 95 people died. Infections and deaths have decreased slightly compared to that.

Incidentally, a total of 14 lakh 46 thousand 104 people have been infected with corona in Bengal so far. The total number of deaths is 18 thousand 742 people. The total infection rate in Bengal has come down to 11.05 percent. In the last 24 hours, the infection rate has decreased by 6.13 percent.

In addition to Kolkata and North 24 Parganas, 48 ​​in East Midnapore, 342 in Nadia, 334 in Hughli, 325 in Darjeeling, 324 in Howrah, 317 in South 24 Parganas, 304 in West Midnapore and 28 in Jalpaiguri have been infected in the last 24 hours.

While the Corona situation in Bengal seems to be largely under control, the number of deaths has reached record highs despite the decline in infections across the country. In the last 24 hours, 6,146 people have lost their lives due to corona in the country. Which is the record to date in the coveted statistics of the country. The country has never seen so many deaths in one day in Kovida before.

But why this record death? Experts say the new delta species of corona is much more contagious than before. And because of this new species, many people are dying.



