Cuemath partners with Google for education to empower teachers and students

The digital transformation of the education sector has only increased since the onset of COVID-19, causing a paradigm shift in the way technology is used to accelerate learning for a whole younger generation in innovative and interactive ways. Cuemath, a global after-school math and coding program for K-12 class has recently partnered with Google for Education to help transform the teaching and learning experience.

As part of the partnership, Cuemath teachers and students will be given a Google for Education certificate. Teachers will be given a Google Certified Educator Level 1 Certificate, and students who take a 12 to 18 months Cuemath program will be awarded the Google CS First Creator Coder Certificate.

In addition to this, Cuemath is undergoing a curriculum development, keeping in line with its expanding global footprint. The company has been successful in ensuring that technology is used effectively across the curriculum by all learners. Additional features such as story-based concept videos, interactive simulations, and interesting whiteboard activities would keep the students engaged and interested, and hence they would be intrinsically motivated to continue with the program.

Speaking on the partnership, Manan Khurma, First Teacher and Founder & CEO of Cuemath said, “Cuemath’s essence lies in adaptive learning platforms, learning management systems, smart classroom solutions and collaborative platforms in order to make children natural at Math. Our partnership with Google for Education will ensure that students get the best opportunity to gain knowledge and build on capabilities that focus on real-world skills. This step only strengthens our resolve and takes us one step closer to making every child great at math by building their potential as intuitive, productive and insightful citizens of tomorrow”.

“The primary objective of Cuemath is to develop mathematical thinking, out of box thinking, and creativity in students. These are high-priced skills that are deemed necessary for success in the long run. When math is taught visually, by distilling the core principle, we are able to chunk the concept in the student’s mind, and they are then able to apply the concept in a new context. They see math as a power and begin to love math,” added Manan Khurma.

Google for Education offers four levels of certifications for educators – Level 1, Google Certified Educator Level 2, Google for Education Certified Trainer, and Google for Education Certified Innovator. To get started in the certification journey, teachers must pass the Level 1 exam by completing 15 hours of study in addition to activities, which include a three-hour-long examination.

Meanwhile, Google’s CS First curriculum will be taught to students who are participating in Cuemath’s coding program. Designed for students ages 9-14 of all interests and experience levels, students will learn collaboration and core coding concepts as they create their own projects with easy-to-use lesson plans, tutorials, activities, and resources.

The Google for Education certificate for educators will not only help Cuemath’s teachers to advance in their professional development, but also engage more with the students through technology. Teaching CS First lessons will also help to ensure that every student has access to the collaborative coding and technical skills that will unlock opportunities in the classroom and beyond, no matter what their future goals may be. More than 1000 students have already received the certificates of completion, and Cuemath plans to expand to 5,000 plus students and more than 100 teachers by the end of this year.