Farmers aid will be doubled decided newly formed Mamata Govt in cabinet meeting | Good news for millions of people in Bengal! Krishakbandhu project allowance is doubled! How much money will the farmers get? – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Mamata spoke. After coming to power for the third time in the state under the coronavirus situation, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has decided to keep her election promise. One master stroke after another, the grassroots government of the state is continuing that trend. This time Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also kept her word to the farmers. The allowance of ‘Krishak Bandhu Scheme’ has been doubled from Tk 5,000 per annum to Tk 10,000 per annum. The decision was sealed at a cabinet meeting in Nabanna on Thursday.

It has been decided to increase the allocation for farmers in the Krishak Budhu project. Farmers who have less than one acre of land will get a minimum of Rs 4,000. Earlier in this case the amount of money was 2 thousand rupees. Besides, if they have more than one acre of land, they will get 10 thousand rupees. Which was 5 thousand before. The farmers are naturally happy with the decision of the state government.

It is to be noted that the government is paying more attention to further development in the field of agriculture in the state. The Mamata Banerjee government has launched the Krishakbandhu project to stand by the farmers. All the farmers in the state get Rs 5,000 a year. By doubling that allowance, Mamata gave a clearer message about her responsibilities and concerns towards the farmers. Incidentally, before the Ekushey elections, the Trinamool Congress supremo had promised the farmers that the allowance would be increased if he returned to power. He kept that word. The issue of Kotal also came up in today’s meeting. The Chief Minister directed the ministers to be vigilant about the Kotal on 11th and 26th.