June 10, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

Farmers aid will be doubled decided newly formed Mamata Govt in cabinet meeting | Good news for millions of people in Bengal! Krishakbandhu project allowance is doubled! How much money will the farmers get? – News18 Bangla

2 min read
11 mins ago admin


#Kolkata: Mamata spoke. After coming to power for the third time in the state under the coronavirus situation, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has decided to keep her election promise. One master stroke after another, the grassroots government of the state is continuing that trend. This time Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also kept her word to the farmers. The allowance of ‘Krishak Bandhu Scheme’ has been doubled from Tk 5,000 per annum to Tk 10,000 per annum. The decision was sealed at a cabinet meeting in Nabanna on Thursday.

It has been decided to increase the allocation for farmers in the Krishak Budhu project. Farmers who have less than one acre of land will get a minimum of Rs 4,000. Earlier in this case the amount of money was 2 thousand rupees. Besides, if they have more than one acre of land, they will get 10 thousand rupees. Which was 5 thousand before. The farmers are naturally happy with the decision of the state government.

It is to be noted that the government is paying more attention to further development in the field of agriculture in the state. The Mamata Banerjee government has launched the Krishakbandhu project to stand by the farmers. All the farmers in the state get Rs 5,000 a year. By doubling that allowance, Mamata gave a clearer message about her responsibilities and concerns towards the farmers. Incidentally, before the Ekushey elections, the Trinamool Congress supremo had promised the farmers that the allowance would be increased if he returned to power. He kept that word. The issue of Kotal also came up in today’s meeting. The Chief Minister directed the ministers to be vigilant about the Kotal on 11th and 26th.

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar

First published:



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

3 min read

Secondary-Higher Secondary Assessment Report Submitted to School Education Department, Decision This Week? – News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin
3 min read

Abhishek is next to him in the new video of the rise of the youth leader Trinamool

4 hours ago admin
2 min read

Weather Alert: Concentrated depression again, severe effect in which district from Friday to Monday? Learn

5 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

PopAds.net - The Best Popunder Adnetwork

Missed Stories

2 min read

Farmers aid will be doubled decided newly formed Mamata Govt in cabinet meeting | Good news for millions of people in Bengal! Krishakbandhu project allowance is doubled! How much money will the farmers get? – News18 Bangla

11 mins ago admin
3 min read

Secondary-Higher Secondary Assessment Report Submitted to School Education Department, Decision This Week? – News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin
3 min read

Sai University opens Admissions for its first Academic Session 2021-22

2 hours ago admin
4 min read

‘Brand Welcomhotel builds strong presence in Himachal Pradesh with another property

2 hours ago admin

Contact Us

Email:- [email protected]
Griveance Cell :- [email protected]

Contact:-6291968677/7278384015

Copyright © All rights reserved by The Times Of Bengal | Newsphere by AF themes.