GO FIRST vaccinates 60% of employees

GO FIRST (formerly known as GoAir), has completed the vaccination of 2,506 employees across the country under its vaccination program, which was rolled out last month. GO FIRST is aiming to vaccinate all its employees by the end of June 2021, subject to rules and regulations as well as the availability of vaccine.

 

GO FIRST has been a front runner in vaccinating its employees. So far, 2473 have been given the first dose, whereas 33 have taken the second.

 

Kaushik Khona, CEO, GO FIRST, said, “At GO FIRST, our primary goal at this point is the welfare of our employees who are at great risk due to direct exposure to the virus. We have undertaken all possible precautionary measures throughout the period of the pandemic for the safety of our employees. We initiated the vaccination drive on priority, and I am happy that we have achieved over 50% vaccination within a month. We are committed towards the safety and welfare of our employees and, circumstances permitting, we will have vaccinated every employee by end of this month.”

 

GO FIRST is one of the first airlines in India to start the vaccination process for its employees. So far, 531 employees from Flight Operations, 775 from Airports (Airport Services, Airside and Security), 535 from in-flight services and 636 from other disciplines have been vaccinated.

