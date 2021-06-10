June 10, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

Newtown Shootout Jaypal Bhullar: Why Pakistani Revolver to Gangster Jaypal! But what about militancy?

2 min read
18 mins ago admin


#Kolkata: The Newtown encounter raised the question of the death of country-shaking gangster Jaipal Singh Bhullar. On the one hand, the question is about the security of these elite residences in New Kolkata, on the other hand, the question is about how big the hand of the accused Jaipal was. Detectives are also smelling Pakistan-yoga.

After removing Jaipal’s body from the residence on Wednesday night, several mobile laptops were recovered from the house. Matched a Pakistani pistol. Detectives also found several cloth bags. That bag was made in Pakistan. The question here is what does the Pakistani revolver do to the notorious gangster Jaipal?

One thing is clear to the detectives. Although he covered himself, his comrades formed an arms network across the country. Jaipal, the mastermind of the bank robbery in Panchkula, Moukhali, kept a thorough knowledge of the network from behind. Detectives suspect he was slowly spreading the network to Pakistan as well.

Jaipal’s addition to Pakistan: There are indications in the post of DGP of Punjab Police. On Wednesday, the DGP of Punjab Police wrote on Twitter that Jaipal was involved in international trafficking. And since the Amritsar area is a haven for traffickers, needless to say, Jaipal was perfect for smuggling across the border. Be it drugs or weapons, Dewanewa continues. Did Jaipal himself go to Pakistan? Police are looking for any information on whether he was a militant.

For most of May this year, Jaipal was in Ludhiana where he killed two police officers in broad daylight. After arresting Jaipal’s close associates, the police found out where Jaipal was and then the Bengal Police prepared to raid the Shapurji apartment.



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

3 min read

West Bengal Weather Updacoming 4 days heavy rain in South Bengal and rain in North Bengal

3 hours ago admin
3 min read

Solar Eclipse 2021: The first solar eclipse of the year! What to do and what not to do? More details …

3 hours ago admin
3 min read

Gangstar Jaipal Singh Bhullar | Jaipal took place in a flat in Newtown from May 23! Food comes online …

4 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

PopAds.net - The Best Popunder Adnetwork

Missed Stories

2 min read

Newtown Shootout Jaypal Bhullar: Why Pakistani Revolver to Gangster Jaypal! But what about militancy?

18 mins ago admin
3 min read

West Bengal Weather Updacoming 4 days heavy rain in South Bengal and rain in North Bengal

3 hours ago admin
3 min read

Solar Eclipse 2021: The first solar eclipse of the year! What to do and what not to do? More details …

3 hours ago admin
3 min read

Gangstar Jaipal Singh Bhullar | Jaipal took place in a flat in Newtown from May 23! Food comes online …

4 hours ago admin

Contact Us

Email:- [email protected]
Griveance Cell :- [email protected]

Contact:-6291968677/7278384015

Copyright © All rights reserved by The Times Of Bengal | Newsphere by AF themes.