June 10, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

Sayani is also recognizing the organization in the light of her popularity, winning the ‘youth’ mind from relief delivery

2 min read
7 mins ago admin


#Kolkata: He has been the TMC Youth State President for only a few days. In the meantime, Saayoni Ghosh, the newly appointed president of the youth grassroots, has come down to analyze the hair of the organization every day by making rules. Actress Saini was nominated by Mamata Banerjee in the Assembly polls. However, Asansol lost the election from the south center, but Saini’s bite on the battlefield caught the attention of the voters. Trinamool leader Mamata Banerjee has put Saini in the old post of Abhishek Banerjee in recognition of that ‘fight’. And to get important responsibilities in the team, Saini has come down at once.

However, since she became the young president, the political circles have noticed Saini’s way of taking care of everyone. In particular, Saini has addressed youth leaders like Debangshu Bhattacharya as rockstar campaigners on social media. Saini is even posting pictures on social media with all the leaders of the youth organization that she is meeting every day.

This ‘teamwork’ of his is being noticed separately by the grassroots top leadership. Even the young Turkish Saini will make good use of social media in the work of the organization, it is becoming clear in the recent social media activities of the young leader. He is introducing faces like Pooja Panja, Sourav Basu, Parmita Sen, Abhik Majumder, Kailas Mishra, Samrat Tapadar on social media. As a result, the young leader is gaining popularity in the organization very soon, in the same way, the factionalism is also being suppressed due to passion and sincerity.

As soon as she became the youth president, Saini informed that she would come to Trinamool Bhaban regularly. Sit in the office regularly 6 He will fulfill the organizational responsibility given to him with utmost effort. The new youth president wants to work on this issue with the advice of senior leaders of the party including Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee. Saini Ghosh, who quickly became a leader from an actress, is also making it clear that Debangshu, Souravra will be his commander in this work.



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

2 min read

Concerns in Corona surround all North 24 Parganas, the rest of Bengal is recovering

29 mins ago admin
2 min read

Farmers aid will be doubled decided newly formed Mamata Govt in cabinet meeting | Good news for millions of people in Bengal! Krishakbandhu project allowance is doubled! How much money will the farmers get? – News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin
3 min read

Secondary-Higher Secondary Assessment Report Submitted to School Education Department, Decision This Week? – News18 Bangla

4 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

PopAds.net - The Best Popunder Adnetwork

Missed Stories

2 min read

Sayani is also recognizing the organization in the light of her popularity, winning the ‘youth’ mind from relief delivery

7 mins ago admin
2 min read

Concerns in Corona surround all North 24 Parganas, the rest of Bengal is recovering

29 mins ago admin
2 min read

Chinese national apprehended from India-Bangladesh border

51 mins ago admin
2 min read

Coastal areas in West Bengal brace for another high tide

1 hour ago admin

Contact Us

Email:- [email protected]
Griveance Cell :- [email protected]

Contact:-6291968677/7278384015

Copyright © All rights reserved by The Times Of Bengal | Newsphere by AF themes.