Secondary-Higher Secondary Assessment Report Submitted to School Education Department, Decision This Week? – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Before the stipulated time, the Board of Secondary Education, Higher Education Parliament submitted a detailed proposal to the State School Education Department on how the marksheet can be evaluated and given. According to the school education department, the report was submitted by the board of secondary education on Thursday afternoon. Then in the afternoon the Parliament of Higher Education sends the report via email. According to the school education department, the report will be sent to the chief minister’s office for final approval. Meanwhile, Kalyanmoy Gangopadhyay, president of the Board of Secondary Education, has held a meeting with Education Minister Bratya Basu on how to give marksheets to students. The Board of Secondary Education also received the green signal from the Education Minister at the meeting.

However, the officials of the parliament have been meeting for two consecutive days on how to give marksheets to the students in the higher secondary. According to the source, a detailed report was given by the Higher Education Parliament through email on Thursday afternoon. In that case, the state is expected to decide on the number of secondary and higher secondary schools within this week.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced the cancellation of secondary and higher secondary examinations in the current situation. The two boards were given a seven-day deadline on how to give the numbers to the students. But before the deadline, the report has been submitted by the two boards to the school education department, the source said. It has been proposed to give the marks to the students on the basis of the overall examination number of the ninth class and the internal evaluation of the tenth class i.e. 10 marks. Sources said that a mathematical formula has been used in that case. Seen with the ninth grade number so that the tenth grade number can never be the same. If the proposal is approved, it is believed that the Board of Secondary Education will have to take ninth grade marks from the schools.

On the other hand, a detailed report has been submitted to the school education department on how the marks can be given to the secondary as well as the higher secondary. In that case, the marksheet of the higher secondary may be important, according to the source. Besides, the number of annual examination of class XI can also be important in the marksheet of higher secondary. Along with that, the number of practical and project work of the students has already been submitted to the higher education parliament. In other words, in this case, it has been proposed by the Parliament that the numbers of the students can be given with the help of these three means. However, no response was received from the Board of Secondary Education and the Parliament of Higher Education. According to sources, the reports given by the two boards will be sent to the Chief Minister’s Office. In that case, the final decision is expected this week.