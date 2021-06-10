June 10, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

‘Walk in Vaccination’ will be available at the age of 45, a new announcement of Kolkata Municipality

3 min read
23 mins ago admin


#Kolkata: New announcement of Kolkata Municipality (Kolkata Corporation Vaccine Drive). “Walk in vaccination” is 45 years from now. So far, only 60-year-old senior citizens have received this benefit. People aged 45 and above with Aadhaar card will get the vaccine only when they go to the municipal health center.

Vaccination started again on Thursday at Kolkata Municipal Health Center (COVID19 Vaccine). Covid vaccination was stopped across Kolkata on Wednesday. The vaccination program had to be stopped as the central government did not provide adequate vaccines. Although not enough, some matched, so the Calcutta Municipality resumed vaccination.

The decision was taken after a meeting on covid vaccination on Wednesday, said Firhad Hakim, chairman of the Kolkata Municipal Governing Council. He said that despite not getting adequate vaccination from the central government, the city of Kolkata is far ahead of other cities in India in terms of immunization program. On Tuesday, the situation was such that the program had to be stopped for one day as it could not provide vaccines. Firhad said the program would resume from Thursday at some vaccination fairs.

Atin Ghosh, a member of the Kolkata Municipality’s governing body and in charge of the health department, said that from now on, all people aged 45 and above will be vaccinated if they visit the immunization centers of 144 health centers in Kolkata. So far, we have covered people aged 60 and over. However, the vaccination program will continue in proportion to the amount of vaccines received from the central government.

In addition to the first vaccination, the second phase vaccine will be given in the same way as the covishield and co-vaccine from the centers. Those who have already booked on mobile will get the vaccine in time from that center.

According to municipal sources, super spiders will no longer be vaccinated from municipal health centers. They will be vaccinated from 16 mega centers specified for super spreaders. Firhad Hakim further said that although the vaccination has been done from 18 mega centers at present, the Kolkata Municipality has plans to increase the number of mega centers for super spiders.

Firhad Hakim, chairman of the Kolkata Municipal Council of Administrators, said the municipality has a special center for those who do not want to stand in line and get vaccinated. They can also go there by booking slots on mobile numbers. A drive-in vaccination center has been set up at Bidhan Shishu Udyan, Ultodanga and Roxy Cinema Hall next to Kolkata Municipality and three special centers in South Kolkata’s South City and a mall at Parkcircus. Ordinary people can get vaccinated by making smart booking on mobile from these four centers.

Already, rumors are circulating on social media about the vaccination of cobid. Rumors are circulating that death is inevitable within two years of receiving the vaccine. Meem is being spread saying that those who are taking this vaccine may become infertile. Firhad Hakim, chairman of the Kolkata Municipal Board of Governors, warned that the rumors were spreading and that he had already informed the Kolkata police. He also assured that the Cyber ​​Crime Division of Kolkata Police would take appropriate legal action. Firhad Hakim has requested the people of the city to join hands, I myself have given the first trial with this vaccine. Those who are spreading these are nothing but idiots. The city administrator urged the citizens not to disrupt the vaccination program in this way.



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

3 min read

Madan Mitra: ‘Heleo nahi, dhorao nahi, ami jat gokhro’, why is Mithun’s dialogue on Madan Mitra’s face!

48 mins ago admin
2 min read

Yase devastated Bengal lost 21 thousand crores! Nabanna gave preliminary report to the central team – News18 Bangla

8 hours ago admin
2 min read

Black fungus victims on the rise in the state, 3 more people die! – News18 Bangla

10 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Missed Stories

3 min read

‘Walk in Vaccination’ will be available at the age of 45, a new announcement of Kolkata Municipality

23 mins ago admin
3 min read

Madan Mitra: ‘Heleo nahi, dhorao nahi, ami jat gokhro’, why is Mithun’s dialogue on Madan Mitra’s face!

48 mins ago admin
2 min read

Yase devastated Bengal lost 21 thousand crores! Nabanna gave preliminary report to the central team – News18 Bangla

8 hours ago admin
2 min read

Black fungus victims on the rise in the state, 3 more people die! – News18 Bangla

10 hours ago admin

Contact Us

Email:- [email protected]
Griveance Cell :- [email protected]

Contact:-6291968677/7278384015

Copyright © All rights reserved by The Times Of Bengal | Newsphere by AF themes.