Weather Alert: Concentrated depression again, severe effect in which district from Friday to Monday? Learn

#Kolkata: The depression is concentrating in the North Bay. The amount of rain (Rain from Friday) will increase across the state from Friday. Rainy state until Monday. Inflation in the sea during the new moon. Risk of flooding in low lying areas. The meteorological department refuses to go to the sea for lively Eid.

Cloudy skies on Thursday. The amount of rainfall will increase in South Bengal including thunderstorm Bengal. Rainfall will increase from tomorrow in Gangetic West Bengal including Kolkata. Rain will increase in the coastal districts this afternoon.

Depression in the Bay of Bengal will form in the Bay of Bengal on Friday. Fishermen are instructed to return to shore by this evening. Ban on going to sea from Friday morning.

Rain is expected in West Bengal, including Kolkata, due to low pressure on Friday. Massive rain warning for coastal districts (Massive rain Friday Bengal).

Due to the low pressure, monsoon winds will blow in Bengal, Orissa, Jharkhand and Bihar.

There is a risk of sea level rise in Kotal during the new moon on Friday. Today the tide is 16 feet and tomorrow more than 18 feet in Kolkata.

The low-lying areas of the coast are at risk of flooding. Heavy rains are likely to inundate low-lying areas in district cities, including Kolkata.

* When and where is the low pressure rain *

বৃহস্পতিবার Thursday, June 10. East and West Midnapore Nadia North and South 24 Parganas of South Bengal are forecast to receive a couple of showers. Rainfall will increase in the coastal districts in the afternoon.

শুক্রবার Friday 11th June.

Heavy rains lashed East and West Midnapore and North and South 24 Parganas.

There will be heavy rains in Kolkata, Howrah and Hooghly districts.

শনিবার Saturday 12th June.

Warning of heavy rains in North and South Dinajpur and Malda of North Bengal.

Warning of heavy rain in East and West Midnapore, Jhargram, East, West, Burdwan, Bankura, Purulia, Hughli, Howrah, Kolkata, North and South 24 Parganas.

Sunday 13th June.

Warning of heavy rains in Kochbihar and Jalpaiguri in Kalimpong Alipurduar, Darjeeling, North Bengal.

Chance of heavy rain at Bankura Purulia, Jhargram, West Midnapore, South Bengal.